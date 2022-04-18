How to watch Warriors vs. Nuggets - Game 2

The Golden State Warriors will play the Denver Nuggets on Monday night for Game 2 of this first round series. The game will be played at 7pm PT in San Francisco and can be watched on TNT.

The Warriors are coming off a 123-107 victory against the Nuggets for Game 1 on Saturday night. They broke the game open with the help of their new death lineup which took advantage of the Nuggets’ defensive scheme — outscoring Denver 97-80 after the 1st quarter.

Jordan Poole led the way for the Warriors scoring 30 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field including a perfect first half shooting percentage. Klay Thompson continued his momentum from the regular season, adding 5 threes for a total of 19 points. Draymond Green returned to his Defensive Player of the Year form that he showed pre-injury as he was key to slowing down Nikola Jokic. Finally, there’s Stephen Curry who was limited in Game 1, but he still left an impact on the game as evidenced by a plus/minus of +17.

It will be interesting to see how Denver will adjust for Game 2. The Warriors came in with a plan of making Jokic work on the defensive end by putting him in constant pick and roll action. They may try to counter by pre-switching someone onto Jokic’s man — a technique Golden State utilizes to prevent Curry from switching onto an unfavorable matchup. Look for the Warriors to make their own adjustments as both teams become more familiar with each other as the series goes on.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Nuggets: Monte Morris, Will Barton, Jeff Green, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic

Playoffs Round 1 - Game 2

Who: Golden State Warriors (3rd Seed) vs. Denver Nuggets (6th Seed)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: TNT (available on fuboTV)