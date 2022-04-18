Steph Curry shocked Golden State Warriors fans on Saturday when it was announced that he would be coming off the bench for Game 1 of the first round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets. Curry was on a minutes restriction after missing a month with a foot injury, and it was reportedly his idea (driven in part by how well Jordan Poole had been playing) to ride the pine to start the series.

That’s continuing in Game 2, with The Athletic’s Anthony Slater reporting that the Dubs are sticking with the same starting lineup that they’ve used for the last few weeks: Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, and Kevon Looney.

Steph Curry is coming off the bench tonight again, I’m told. Same starters: Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 19, 2022

Curry played 21 minutes and 41 seconds in Game 1 and, after some initial rust, settled in and looked really good. He’ll likely play closer to 25 minutes tonight. With three days off between Game 2 and Thursday’s Game 3, it seems likely that Curry will be healthy and conditioned enough to remove the minutes restriction and rejoin the starting lineup when the series turns to Denver.

In other news, Andre Iguodala, who was listed as doubtful for Game 2 due to neck spasms, will not play.

Andre Iguodala is officially out tonight with those neck spasms. Warriors without a key piece of their second unit in Game 2. Basically the backup point guard. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 19, 2022

That could open the door for Jonathan Kuminga to enter the playoff rotation, or it might just mean more minutes for Otto Porter Jr., Nemanja Bjelica, and Gary Payton II.

The Warriors and Nuggets kick off Game 2 from the Chase Center in San Francisco at 7:00 p.m. PT.