 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Draymond Green on the Warriors’ new death lineup: “It’s passer’s paradise for me”

Postgame Roundup: See what the Warriors had to say following their win against the Nuggets on Monday night.

By Ricko Mendoza
/ new
2022 NBA Playoffs - Denver Nuggets v Golden State Warriors Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

In one of the most entertaining games of the season, the Golden State Warriors beatdown the Denver Nuggets by a score of 126-106. The Warriors started the game off slowly, but all of the momentum shifted once their new death lineup took the floor mid-way through the 2nd quarter. From that point to the 3rd quarter, they demolished the Nuggets with a 70-point avalanche that essentially sealed the game before the final period.

Here are some of the takeaways from the Warriors postgame pressers:

Steve Kerr Discusses the Game

Head coach Steve Kerr started his postgame presser by saying how proud he was of his team’s execution of the game-plan on Monday night. Kerr discussed the effectiveness of the 3-guard lineup and pointed out how well they took care of the ball – committing only 9 turnovers, while still spreading it around with 27 assists. He went on to praise each player’s importance to that lineup from Jordan Poole’s on-ball and off-ball movements to Andrew Wiggins rebounding. All five players complement each other very well making it one of the most potent offensive lineups in the postseason.

Here’s what Kerr had to say after the game:

Warriors Players Discuss the Game

Stephen Curry starred in his “6th Man” role as he came off the bench for the second game in a row. Despite his minutes restriction, Curry still finished with a team-high 34 points on 5-of-10 shooting from three. He also led the team with a +32 in the plus/minus category in only 23 minutes of play. In his presser, Curry said he was happy to finally find a rhythm after being somewhat limited in Game 1.

What gives opposing defenses more nightmares than a Steph Curry-centered offense? The answer is an offense with TWO Steph Currys roaming the floor at the same time. At least, that’s how these past two playoff games have felt like with the way Jordan Poole has been playing. During his postgame presser, Poole said he’s learned from Curry how to manipulate defenders who are forced to respect his shot. This influence is obvious as Poole impacted the offense in a variety of ways with 29 points and 8 assists, including several spectacular behind-the-back dimes to a cutting teammate.

Draymond Green continues to be Golden State’s emotional leader. He energized the crowd with his high-effort plays as well as his pesky defense on Nikola Jokic. In his presser, Green talked about how fun it is to playmake for a trio of shooters as good Curry, Poole, and Klay Thompson:

Here’s what the Warriors players had to say after the game:

Quote of the Night

The quote of the night belongs to Draymond Green. Here’s what he had to say after seeing Steph Curry’s statline for the first time:

*Bonus Quote:

While the Nuggets were busy arguing amongst each other on the court, the Warriors were having a battle of their own between the two best free throw shooters in the league:

Recap

Monday’s win gives Golden State a 2-0 lead in the series. The Warriors did their part by winning the first two games at home, but now they travel to Denver where the series will inevitably get more difficult. They will now get two days of rest before the start of Game 3 on Thursday at 7pm.

You can find the full transcripts of Game 2’s Postgame Pressers here.

More From Golden State Of Mind

Loading comments...