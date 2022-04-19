Draymond Green on the Warriors’ new death lineup: “It’s passer’s paradise for me”

In one of the most entertaining games of the season, the Golden State Warriors beatdown the Denver Nuggets by a score of 126-106. The Warriors started the game off slowly, but all of the momentum shifted once their new death lineup took the floor mid-way through the 2nd quarter. From that point to the 3rd quarter, they demolished the Nuggets with a 70-point avalanche that essentially sealed the game before the final period.

Here are some of the takeaways from the Warriors postgame pressers:

Steve Kerr Discusses the Game

Head coach Steve Kerr started his postgame presser by saying how proud he was of his team’s execution of the game-plan on Monday night. Kerr discussed the effectiveness of the 3-guard lineup and pointed out how well they took care of the ball – committing only 9 turnovers, while still spreading it around with 27 assists. He went on to praise each player’s importance to that lineup from Jordan Poole’s on-ball and off-ball movements to Andrew Wiggins rebounding. All five players complement each other very well making it one of the most potent offensive lineups in the postseason.

Here’s what Kerr had to say after the game:

Steve Kerr on the three-guard lineup: "We've played like this for many years. ... Klay, Steph and Draymond are incredibly comfortable playing this style. ... I never envisioned Jordan playing this well." — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) April 19, 2022

Kerr saw a lot of Steph in JP's big Game 2 performance pic.twitter.com/lGG5I7qF3e — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 19, 2022

Steve Kerr praised Andrew Wiggins' rebounding: "That's the biggest concern when we play that small unit, is the glass, and I thought Wiggs did a really great job." — Golden State of Mind (@unstoppablebaby) April 19, 2022

Don't focus on the box score.



Draymond dominated Game 2 pic.twitter.com/z9VBXNeSIg — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 19, 2022

Steve Kerr on Steph Curry: "Humble off the floor, arrogant on the floor. It's a great combination." — Golden State of Mind (@unstoppablebaby) April 19, 2022

Warriors Players Discuss the Game

Stephen Curry starred in his “6th Man” role as he came off the bench for the second game in a row. Despite his minutes restriction, Curry still finished with a team-high 34 points on 5-of-10 shooting from three. He also led the team with a +32 in the plus/minus category in only 23 minutes of play. In his presser, Curry said he was happy to finally find a rhythm after being somewhat limited in Game 1.

What gives opposing defenses more nightmares than a Steph Curry-centered offense? The answer is an offense with TWO Steph Currys roaming the floor at the same time. At least, that’s how these past two playoff games have felt like with the way Jordan Poole has been playing. During his postgame presser, Poole said he’s learned from Curry how to manipulate defenders who are forced to respect his shot. This influence is obvious as Poole impacted the offense in a variety of ways with 29 points and 8 assists, including several spectacular behind-the-back dimes to a cutting teammate.

Draymond Green continues to be Golden State’s emotional leader. He energized the crowd with his high-effort plays as well as his pesky defense on Nikola Jokic. In his presser, Green talked about how fun it is to playmake for a trio of shooters as good Curry, Poole, and Klay Thompson:

Here’s what the Warriors players had to say after the game:

"The first half I had a little pep in my step and my body felt good...you make certain shots and it feels a little different, feels a little bit more normal and more emotion comes out"



Steph on saying "I'm Back!" mid-game. pic.twitter.com/jEnvnL4avN — NBA (@NBA) April 19, 2022

"The beauty is that he's been able to balance all of it, the shooting, the driving... setting up guys with some crazy passes and getting everyone involved"



Stephen Curry on Jordan Poole's all-around game. pic.twitter.com/l63S5PjbIR — NBA (@NBA) April 19, 2022

Jordan Poole so appreciates the raucous home crowd at Chase Center: pic.twitter.com/P4bSzFz6pF — Janie McCauley (@JanieMcCAP) April 19, 2022

Jordan Poole said he didn't have a reaction to not being named a finalist for Most Improved Player: “We had a game today so I was really focused in on the scouting report.” — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) April 19, 2022

Draymond gives a great breakdown of Steph's Game 2 performance pic.twitter.com/1rxxFmSeb9 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 19, 2022

"Passer's paradise" is how Draymond described playing with the small lineup. "For me as a passer, that's heaven ... the one weak shooter around me is Wiggins, and I think he shot 37%" — Golden State of Mind (@unstoppablebaby) April 19, 2022

Quote of the Night

The quote of the night belongs to Draymond Green. Here’s what he had to say after seeing Steph Curry’s statline for the first time:

Draymond's first look at the Game 2 box score pic.twitter.com/zkAD8H5FwL — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 19, 2022

*Bonus Quote:

While the Nuggets were busy arguing amongst each other on the court, the Warriors were having a battle of their own between the two best free throw shooters in the league:

"No comment."



Jordan Poole on who should shoot technical free throws after Steph Curry missed two tonight. @JaredSGreenberg pic.twitter.com/HX8CM9K0ac — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 19, 2022

Steph says he’s never going to let JP shoot the technical free throws pic.twitter.com/UunQkBJGmZ — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) April 19, 2022

Recap

Monday’s win gives Golden State a 2-0 lead in the series. The Warriors did their part by winning the first two games at home, but now they travel to Denver where the series will inevitably get more difficult. They will now get two days of rest before the start of Game 3 on Thursday at 7pm.

You can find the full transcripts of Game 2’s Postgame Pressers here.