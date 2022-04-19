How do you rate the Chase Center advantage?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Golden State Warriors fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

The Golden State Warriors won an NBA-best 31 games at home this season. And they’ve backed it up so far in the postseason, with two dominant home wins over the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs.

The second one got the walls at Chase Center shaking. The building erupted with every Klay Thompson three, every ounce of Jordan Poole magic, and every Steph Curry bucket. It shook every time Draymond Green waved them on, and when Nikola Jokić was ejected.

It was awesome.

It drew some comparisons to Oracle Arena, with Green even saying after the game that at times it “felt just like Oracle,” though he then cautioned people against making the comparison, choosing to appreciate each as their own entity. Oracle can never be replaced, after all.

But with or without that comparison, it’s worth asking the question: just how big is the Warriors home court advantage in their new arena, which is experiencing the playoffs for the first time?

