Preview: Warriors meet Jazz in possible playoff preview

LET’S GET A WIN FELLAS!

By Daniel Hardee
Utah Jazz v Golden State Warriors Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors have an interesting matchup ahead of them Saturday, when they’ll face the Utah Jazz. There’s a good chance that these two teams could match up in the postseason. Currently the Dubs occupy the 4th seed in the Western Conference and the Jazz are in the 6th spot.

After a hot start (40-13) the Warriors are fighting to get some momentum heading into the playoffs, finding life difficult without their best player Stephen Curry available. But they have the confidence that if they are healthy, they can take on any team when it’s winning time.

Meanwhile the Utah Jazz had a hot start too...

And also are struggling too, but with less hope. At least that’s what I gleaned from the Jazz blowing a monster lead to the Clippers:

The Utah Jazz had a 25-point lead against the L.A. Clippers. The ball was moving, the shots were falling, the offense and defense were singing.

Then, slowly and deliberately, the Clippers chipped away at that lead until they had control of the game. The Jazz were spiraling. Mistake after mistake after mistake and all of a sudden water is being poured over the top of a player on the Clippers as he does a walk-off interview in front of the home crowd.

It seems unbelievable that I’m even writing this story, because I’ve written it before.

DUBS! JAZZ! NEXT!

Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz

April 2nd, 2022 | 5:30 PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game

