Preview: Warriors meet Jazz in possible playoff preview

The Golden State Warriors have an interesting matchup ahead of them Saturday, when they’ll face the Utah Jazz. There’s a good chance that these two teams could match up in the postseason. Currently the Dubs occupy the 4th seed in the Western Conference and the Jazz are in the 6th spot.

After a hot start (40-13) the Warriors are fighting to get some momentum heading into the playoffs, finding life difficult without their best player Stephen Curry available. But they have the confidence that if they are healthy, they can take on any team when it’s winning time.

Golden State's Steph Curry is expected to have his left foot sprain re-evaluated in a week -- and a regular season return for a single game hasn't been ruled out -- but expectation remains he's course to return for start of playoffs, sources tell @kendra__andrews and me. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 1, 2022

Steph Curry: “Whoever we play in the playoffs, we’ll be ready.” pic.twitter.com/TCpd83DNxI — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) April 2, 2022

Meanwhile the Utah Jazz had a hot start too...

It's not surprising anymore, but the Jazz having the best offensive rating in the league by a country mile (3 pts per 100 better than second place! 5.5 better than third! 6.8 better than fourth!) is so impressive — Brady Klopfer (@BradyKlopferNBA) December 16, 2021

And also are struggling too, but with less hope. At least that’s what I gleaned from the Jazz blowing a monster lead to the Clippers:

The Utah Jazz had a 25-point lead against the L.A. Clippers. The ball was moving, the shots were falling, the offense and defense were singing. Then, slowly and deliberately, the Clippers chipped away at that lead until they had control of the game. The Jazz were spiraling. Mistake after mistake after mistake and all of a sudden water is being poured over the top of a player on the Clippers as he does a walk-off interview in front of the home crowd. It seems unbelievable that I’m even writing this story, because I’ve written it before.

Donovan Mitchell struggles to come up with answers after the Jazz blow another 25 point lead to the Clippers in LA.



“I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know. It’s the same sh**.” pic.twitter.com/Zx5As2uda3 — Jeremiah Jensen (@JJSportsBeat) March 30, 2022

DUBS! JAZZ! NEXT!

Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz

April 2nd, 2022 | 5:30 PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game