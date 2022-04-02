How to watch Warriors vs. Jazz

The Golden State Warriors will play their 78th game of the season tonight as they tipoff against the Utah Jazz. The game will be played at 5:30pm PT in San Francisco and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area and NBA League Pass.

The Warriors have lost 7 out of their last 8 games including Wednesday’s 107-103 loss to the Phoenix Suns. The Jazz have also struggled recently after going 1-5 in their last 6 games. Their latest matchup was a Thursday game against the Los Angeles Lakers in which they won by a score of 122-109. Golden State and Utah has played each other 3 times this season with the Warriors leading the series 2-1. Their last game was played on February 9th, 2022 and ended in a 111-85 Warriors loss.

Golden State played a close one against Phoenix on Wednesday night. It was a hard-fought game with the Warriors showing a competitiveness that has been lacking during the team’s recent struggles. Draymond Green’s defense and Jordan Poole’s offense were key in this one as the latter finished with 38 points, 7 assists, and 9 rebounds. Despite the loss, the big takeaway was that a motivated Warriors team is not too far behind the best team in the league this season, even without Stephen Curry.

Moving on to tonight’s game, Golden State gets a matchup against a Jazz team that holds the 5th seed in the Western Conference. This game could be a potential playoff preview as the Warriors continue to fall in the standings. They currently hold the 3rd seed and lead the 4th seeded Dallas Mavericks by only half a game. The Jazz are a solid team that executes at a high level, so look for the Warriors to carry their defensive intensity from the last game onto this one if they want to stop Utah’s offense.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Jazz: Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell, Royce O’Neale, Bojan Bogdanovic, Rudy Gobert

Regular Season Game #78

Who: Golden State Warriors (48 - 29) vs. Utah Jazz (46 - 31)

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area and NBA League Pass (available on fuboTV)