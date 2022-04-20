Warriors Andre Iguodala is probable for Game Three return against Nuggets

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters on Wednesday that Andre Iguodala practiced with the team on Wednesday and is probable to play on Thursday in Game 3 against the Denver Nuggets. According to Kerr, Iguodala is feeling “much better” after missing the Dubs Game 2 victory. He also received some praise from Dubs role player Nemanja Bjelica.

Not only is Andre Iguodala upgraded to ‘probable’ for Warriors-Nuggets Game 3, but teammate Nemanja Bjelica says he looked good in practice today. — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) April 20, 2022

Iguodala played 13 minutes in the Warriors’ postseason opener, recording two rebounds, four assists, a block, and a +11 plus/minus. However, he collided with Nuggets big man Nikola Jokić, which might have played a role in aggravating the 38-year-old’s neck.

In his 18th NBA season, Iguodala makes his most significant impact defensively as an impressive on-ball defender. This regular season, he appeared in 31 games for the Warriors, missing most of the team’s games with back soreness. He averaged 19.5 minutes, 4.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game.