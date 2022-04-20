 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Warriors Andre Iguodala is probable for Game Three return against Nuggets

The Dubs should be getting one of their most important bench players back for Game 3.

By Marc Delucchi
/ new
Andre Iguodala #9 of the Golden State Warriors Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters on Wednesday that Andre Iguodala practiced with the team on Wednesday and is probable to play on Thursday in Game 3 against the Denver Nuggets. According to Kerr, Iguodala is feeling “much better” after missing the Dubs Game 2 victory. He also received some praise from Dubs role player Nemanja Bjelica.

Iguodala played 13 minutes in the Warriors’ postseason opener, recording two rebounds, four assists, a block, and a +11 plus/minus. However, he collided with Nuggets big man Nikola Jokić, which might have played a role in aggravating the 38-year-old’s neck.

In his 18th NBA season, Iguodala makes his most significant impact defensively as an impressive on-ball defender. This regular season, he appeared in 31 games for the Warriors, missing most of the team’s games with back soreness. He averaged 19.5 minutes, 4.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game.

More From Golden State Of Mind

Loading comments...