Preview: Warriors look to take 3-0 lead in Denver

Is there any way Jokic’s shorthanded Nuggets can survive this resurrected Golden State onslaught?

By Daniel Hardee
Denver Nuggets v Golden State Warriors - Game Two Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors have a mighty task ahead of them as they seek to become the only team in the 2022 Western Conference playoffs to stay unbeaten. To do it, they’ll need to head alllll the way to Denver, Colorado to knock off the Nuggets who will surely have tens of thousands of raucous fans in attendance.

The last time the Warriors’ Core 3 of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green played playoff basketball in Denver, they suffered a 107-100 loss. That’s partially because their now-teammate and then-foe Andre Iguodala balled out for 25 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals and a block.

Iguodala’s Nuggets suffered defeat, and he made the brilliant decision to join the Dubs where he’s won three titles and a Finals MVP. He’s also listed as probable for Game 3 of this series.

Maybe Denver’s current best player will take a page out of Iguodala’s book (the best selling one) and join the Warriors after suffering from their onslaught. Center Nikola Jokic has been flustered against Golden State’s stingy defense spearheaded by Green’s tenacious efforts.

Compounding Denver’s issue is that they just can’t guard Golden State’s brand new line up of Curry, Thompson, Green, Jordan Poole, and Andrew Wiggins. There’s been a lot of chatter about what this new Death Lineup should be referred to, but as of today I’m tentatively naming this group “Denver’s worst f—ng nightmare”.

Be afraid Denver....be very afraid. Draft Kings has the Warriors at -125 on the moneyline. Activate the brooms!! (Respectfully of course).

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets

April 21st, 2022 | 7:00 PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area, TNT | Listen: 95.7 The Game

