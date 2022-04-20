Preview: Warriors look to take 3-0 lead in Denver

The Golden State Warriors have a mighty task ahead of them as they seek to become the only team in the 2022 Western Conference playoffs to stay unbeaten. To do it, they’ll need to head alllll the way to Denver, Colorado to knock off the Nuggets who will surely have tens of thousands of raucous fans in attendance.

The last time the Warriors’ Core 3 of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green played playoff basketball in Denver, they suffered a 107-100 loss. That’s partially because their now-teammate and then-foe Andre Iguodala balled out for 25 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals and a block.

Iguodala’s Nuggets suffered defeat, and he made the brilliant decision to join the Dubs where he’s won three titles and a Finals MVP. He’s also listed as probable for Game 3 of this series.

Not only is Andre Iguodala upgraded to ‘probable’ for Warriors-Nuggets Game 3, but teammate Nemanja Bjelica says he looked good in practice today. — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) April 20, 2022

Maybe Denver’s current best player will take a page out of Iguodala’s book (the best selling one) and join the Warriors after suffering from their onslaught. Center Nikola Jokic has been flustered against Golden State’s stingy defense spearheaded by Green’s tenacious efforts.

just some clips from Draymond Green's masterful defensive performance against Nikola Jokic pic.twitter.com/GOonfIzFX4 — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) April 19, 2022

Nikola Jokic ejected. He's needed 45 shots for his 51 points in this series. Warriors have done about as good a job on him as you can. Draymond Green has led the stand. Warriors are a +45 in Jokic's minutes in this series. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 19, 2022

Michael Malone: “Draymond Green is literally not guarding anybody. He is a free safety out there.” — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) April 20, 2022

Compounding Denver’s issue is that they just can’t guard Golden State’s brand new line up of Curry, Thompson, Green, Jordan Poole, and Andrew Wiggins. There’s been a lot of chatter about what this new Death Lineup should be referred to, but as of today I’m tentatively naming this group “Denver’s worst f—ng nightmare”.

This is quickly becoming the explosive lineup that’ll decide whether the Warriors can add another title to the mantle, @anthonyVslater writes.https://t.co/4hXndP4G3q pic.twitter.com/y2j1FOCQT0 — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) April 19, 2022

"Passer's paradise for me...Those 3 guys out there at the same time for me as a passer that's heaven"



Draymond speaks on the @warriors 3 guard lineup featuring Jordan Poole, Stephen Curry, and Klay Thompson. pic.twitter.com/eF9IdzS2vs — NBA (@NBA) April 19, 2022

Klay hasn't seen any of the new lineup nicknames because he doesn't spend much time "on the basketball interwebs during this time of year" pic.twitter.com/k4jpezzkAq — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 20, 2022

Be afraid Denver....be very afraid. Draft Kings has the Warriors at -125 on the moneyline. Activate the brooms!! (Respectfully of course).

April 21st, 2022 | 7:00 PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area, TNT | Listen: 95.7 The Game

