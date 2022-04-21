How to watch Warriors at Nuggets - Game 3

The Golden State Warriors will have their 2-0 lead tested tonight as they take on the Denver Nuggets for Game 3 of this first round series. The game will be played at 7pm PT in Denver and can be watched on TNT.

The Warriors are on a 7-game winning streak dating back to the end of the regular season. They kept this streak alive by beating the Nuggets by a score of 126-106 on Sunday night. The Dubs took Denver’s best punch early in Game 2, but their highly-touted, new death lineup once again sparked a dominant run.

The lineup of Steph Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green has wreaked havoc in this series – serving as the catalyst that sparked huge swings in momentum for the Warriors in both Games 1 and 2. Here are the numbers:

Tonight’s matchup represents a pivotal game in the series as the Warriors travel to Denver where they attempt to take a 3-0 lead. The Nuggets have already made several adjustments to the Warriors’ game plan, however, Golden State has answered each one with a counter-attack of their own. For example, in Game 1, Golden State beat the Nuggets using Green’s playmaking ability on the short roll. In response to that, the Nuggets took away the pass to Green which forced Curry and Poole to be aggressive by driving hard to the basket. Both guards succeeded in doing just that, resulting in a breakdown of Denver’s defense as well as their composure on the court.

Meanwhile, here’s Draymond Green explaining how he used this moment of frustration for the Nuggets to get the Chase Center crowd hyped and energized.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Nuggets: Monte Morris, Will Barton, Jeff Green, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic

Playoffs Round 1 - Game 3

Who: Golden State Warriors (3rd Seed) vs. Denver Nuggets (6th Seed)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

TV: TNT (available on fuboTV)