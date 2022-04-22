Home court advantage: still got it

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Golden State Warriors fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

The fans have spoken: the Golden State Warriors still have their home court advantage. Sure, Chase Center in San Francisco will never have the vibe that Oracle Arena in Oakland had. It will always be an entirely different beast, in ways both good and bad.

But the advantage remains. According to the latest SB Nations Reacts poll, nearly all Warriors fans believe the team has a home court advantage. 49% of responding fans called the Dubs home court advantage “above average,” while 45% believed it’s the best in the league.

Golden State has backed that up this year. They’re 31-10 record at home was the best in the NBA, and they’ve opened the playoffs by winning two straight home games against the Denver Nuggets — by a combined 36 points.

Still got it, Dubs. Still got it.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.