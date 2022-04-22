Draymond Green: “The real ones, they show up on the road”

The Golden State Warriors finished the most competitive game of the series by beating the Denver Nuggets, 118-113. It was a back-and-forth slugfest between the two teams, but Golden State took advantage of late game opportunities and turned them into clutch buckets as they would go on to prevail with the victory. Here are some of the takeaways from the Warriors postgame pressers:

Steve Kerr Discusses the Game

Steve Kerr started his presser by saying how happy he was with his team’s execution on both ends of the floor. He praised the way the Warriors moved the ball on offense, passing up good shots for great shots, as well as their effort and intensity on defense, which led to some huge stops in the 4th quarter. Kerr complimented Draymond Green’s ability to defend Nikola Jokic while having 5 fouls. He also complimented Andrew Wiggins for his hustle rebounding the ball and his corner three that Kerr says was the “shot of the game”.

Here’s what Kerr had to say about the game:

"Everybody stepped up"



"Everybody stepped up"

The Dubs' win in Game 3 was a complete team effort

"You got to have guys who embrace the pressure and can execute under pressure"



"You got to have guys who embrace the pressure and can execute under pressure"

Steve Kerr on the play of Steph, Draymond, and Klay down the stretch in Game 3.

"Not many...Rodman, Ben Wallace...I think he's their equal defensively but he's also a distributor and a passer and kind of a point center. An incredibly unique player"



Steve Kerr on Draymond's unique skills on both ends of the floor. pic.twitter.com/Mb7Kt9QCfm — NBA (@NBA) April 22, 2022

Not surprising given that he returned to the game (and looked great), but Steve Kerr said, "Jordan's fine" when asked about his elbow

Warriors Players Discuss the Game

The common sentiment during each of the Warriors’s post game pressers was how great it feels to get a win in a hostile, road playoff environment. Each player discussed how much they’ve missed this feeling, and how great of a moment it was to finally hush Denver’s home crowd.

Other than that, Stephen Curry finished the game scoring 27 points in 31 minutes of play. Curry said he felt fine after the game and looks forward to increasing his minutes as the playoffs go on. Green’s stats never tell the whole story, but his late steal on Jokic with 5 fouls was one of the biggest moments in the game. Poole had another amazing night including a highlight, acrobatic layup worthy of the name Jordan. Thompson finished with 26 points on 10-of-18 shooting from the field in 37 minutes of play as his injuries are well behind him. Last, but not least, was Wiggins, who played a significant role in the Warriors comeback with his defense and team-high 6 rebounds.

Here’s what the Warriors players had to say after the game:

Draymond: "Some guys that you think are guys are not guys in the playoffs"

Draymond offered a great breakdown of his steal against Jokić in the final minute of Game 3

Draymond on Steph's game: "That's fear that's been earned over the course of years and years and years of dragging people"

Dray: "The real ones, they show up on the road. They make plays on the road. And some people jsut show up at home."

Draymond very critical of people who think Wiggins isn't playing well: "People can't watch the game and dissect what's really going on."

"[Steph] might be the most humble superstar there ever was. That's what makes him so great"

"[Steph] missed two free throws. And JP missed three. That was weird"

Closing playoff games with Steph, Klay and Draymond is "something truly special" for JP

Quote of the Night

The quote of the night belongs to Stephen Curry who had some fun showcasing how his exclamatory spelling ability is just as good as his exceptional shooting ability:

“E-X-C-L-A-M-A-T-O-R-Y”



"E-X-C-L-A-M-A-T-O-R-Y"

Steph held a spelling bee after Game 3

Recap

Thursday’s win gives the Warriors a commanding 3-0 lead in the series. Historically speaking, of the 143 teams that have gone up 3-0 in a playoff series, all of them have gone on to win that series. Golden State looks to continue this trend and close out the series with a Game 4 matchup in Denver on Sunday night.