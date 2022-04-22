 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Draymond Green: “The real ones, they show up on the road”

Postgame Roundup: See what the Warriors had to say following their win against the Nuggets on Thursday night.

By Ricko Mendoza
2022 NBA Playoffs - Golden State Warriors v Denver Nuggets Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors finished the most competitive game of the series by beating the Denver Nuggets, 118-113. It was a back-and-forth slugfest between the two teams, but Golden State took advantage of late game opportunities and turned them into clutch buckets as they would go on to prevail with the victory. Here are some of the takeaways from the Warriors postgame pressers:

Steve Kerr Discusses the Game

Steve Kerr started his presser by saying how happy he was with his team’s execution on both ends of the floor. He praised the way the Warriors moved the ball on offense, passing up good shots for great shots, as well as their effort and intensity on defense, which led to some huge stops in the 4th quarter. Kerr complimented Draymond Green’s ability to defend Nikola Jokic while having 5 fouls. He also complimented Andrew Wiggins for his hustle rebounding the ball and his corner three that Kerr says was the “shot of the game”.

Here’s what Kerr had to say about the game:

Warriors Players Discuss the Game

The common sentiment during each of the Warriors’s post game pressers was how great it feels to get a win in a hostile, road playoff environment. Each player discussed how much they’ve missed this feeling, and how great of a moment it was to finally hush Denver’s home crowd.

Other than that, Stephen Curry finished the game scoring 27 points in 31 minutes of play. Curry said he felt fine after the game and looks forward to increasing his minutes as the playoffs go on. Green’s stats never tell the whole story, but his late steal on Jokic with 5 fouls was one of the biggest moments in the game. Poole had another amazing night including a highlight, acrobatic layup worthy of the name Jordan. Thompson finished with 26 points on 10-of-18 shooting from the field in 37 minutes of play as his injuries are well behind him. Last, but not least, was Wiggins, who played a significant role in the Warriors comeback with his defense and team-high 6 rebounds.

Here’s what the Warriors players had to say after the game:

Quote of the Night

The quote of the night belongs to Stephen Curry who had some fun showcasing how his exclamatory spelling ability is just as good as his exceptional shooting ability:

Recap

Thursday’s win gives the Warriors a commanding 3-0 lead in the series. Historically speaking, of the 143 teams that have gone up 3-0 in a playoff series, all of them have gone on to win that series. Golden State looks to continue this trend and close out the series with a Game 4 matchup in Denver on Sunday night.

