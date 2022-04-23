Preview: Warriors attempt to sweep the Nuggets out of playoffs

The current Western Conference bracket is a meatgrinder. The Phoenix Suns are missing their All-Star scoring machine Devin Booker and are clinging to a 2-1 lead over the Zion Williamson-less New Orleans Pelicans. The Dallas Mavericks finally have the return of their star guard Luka Doncic in a series tied 2-2 with the struggling Utah Jazz. The Memphis Grizzlies “dynasty” is stuck in a 2-2 slugfest with the seventh seeded Minnesota Timberwolves.

And then there’s the poor Denver Nuggets. Their season nears extinction as they battle without their two major players Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., putting a Herculean task on their MVP center Nikola Jokic’s shoulders. The Golden State Warriors have them in a decisive 3-0 stranglehold, with brooms being airlifted to Colorado for a possible sweep.

Warriors handle business tomorrow… they can have an extended break.



Grizz/Wolves Game 6 on Friday… Game 7 next Sunday — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) April 24, 2022

Jokic is averaging 29.3 points, 13 rebounds, and 5 assists per game but has had to work extremely hard against Golden State’s stingy defense. On the other end, the Warriors are attacking the hulking center with speed and beautiful shot making.

Steph Curry leaves Nikola Jokic in the dust and puts Nuggets' post season to sleep! #NBAPlayoffs #DubNationpic.twitter.com/9TA2UjP2ZI — Nitrobetting.eu Sportsbook (@BtcNitrobetting) April 22, 2022

Stephen Curry put the Denver Nuggies to Sleep pic.twitter.com/NU9VH1BXMp — (@Ghostx_x24) April 22, 2022

Can Jokic get a win against these Dubs, or will his team be Swiffered directly into the offseason? Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins have never felt the sweet joy that is wiping a team out of the playoffs in a quick four games; this is their chance to. DraftKings has Golden State at -180 on the moneyline.

April 24th, 2022 | 7:00 PT

Watch: ABC | Listen: 95.7 The Game

Poll Who ya got in Game 4, Warriors or Nuggets? BROOMS! BROOMS! BROOMS! WARRIORS IN 4 BABY

The Nuggets are too good to not win a game, they’ll get it done Sunday vote view results 90% BROOMS! BROOMS! BROOMS! WARRIORS IN 4 BABY (146 votes)

9% The Nuggets are too good to not win a game, they’ll get it done Sunday (16 votes) 162 votes total Vote Now

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.