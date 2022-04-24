How to watch Warriors at Nuggets - Game 4

With a commanding 3-0 series lead, the Golden State Warriors attempt to complete the sweep in Sunday’s Game 4 matchup against the Denver Nuggets. The game will be played at 12:30pm PT in Denver and can be watched on ABC.

The Warriors are one game away from advancing to the second round after a gritty Game 3 win on Thursday night. Game 3 was a must-win matchup for the Nuggets, and they approached it with a clear sense of desperation to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Warriors trailed the Nuggets going into the 4th quarter, however, this is when Golden State’s battle-tested playoff experience shined through as their clutch offensive possessions and huge defensive stops down the stretch gave them the 118-113 victory.

Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, and “Sixth Man of the Postseason” Steph Curry powered the Warriors’ offense, combining for 80 of the team’s 118 points. On defense, Draymond Green’s final stat-line doesn’t seem like much, but he was Golden State’s most important player. Although Nikola Jokic got the best of him for most of the game, Green made him work on every play including on a decisive possession in the 4th quarter where he came away with a steal while defending him with 5 fouls. Lastly, Andrew Wiggins played his role to perfection in the closing minutes. He had the shot of the game with a corner three that gave Golden State the lead, some clutch offensive rebounds, and a key defensive stand against Jokic one-on-one in the post.

The sounds of brooms are getting louder and louder with the Warriors eyeing that 4-0 sweep of the series. A close out game will bring out Denver’s best punch early, but if the Warriors can weather the storm long enough, it may be the final demoralizing blow needed to send the Nuggets into an early offseason.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Nuggets: Monte Morris, Will Barton, Jeff Green, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic

Playoffs Round 1 - Game 4

Who: Golden State Warriors (3rd Seed) at Denver Nuggets (6th Seed)

When: 12:30 p.m. PT

Where: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

TV: ABC (available on fuboTV)