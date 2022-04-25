The Western Conference playoff bracket is madness

Sigh, the Golden State Warriors won’t be activating their golden brooms to sweep the Denver Nuggets. But Dub Nation can take solace knowing that their hometown team can close it out in five games, while the rest of the Western Conference counterparts are wearing each other out in taxing battles.

Honestly, when the final NBA playoff brackets shook out and I saw the first round matchups, I really believed the Eastern Conference would be the meatgrinder while the West would be a breeze for higher seeds.

Instead, the East has been relatively smooth sailing for the top seeds who have dominated their matchups so far. #1 seeded Miami has a 3-1 lead over #8 Atlanta, #2 seed Boston has a 3-0 stranglehold over #7 seeded Brooklyn, #3 Milwaukee has a 3-1 lead over #6 Chicago, and finally #4 Philly had a 3-1 lead over #5 Toronto.

There’s a high probability that all those higher seeds advance without their series’ going further than five games. Meanwhile in the West, outside of the Dubs going up 3-1 on the Nuggs, I DON’T KNOW WHAT THE HECK IS GOING ON BECAUSE EVERYBODY’S BEATING EVERYBODY.

Phoenix vs New Orleans is tied at 2-2

Just a month ago folks were already crowning the Phoenix Suns despite their biggest achievement being blowing a 2-0 lead in the Finals last season. Then scoring machine Devin Booker got hurt during a scintillating scoring performance in Game 2 vs the Pelicans.

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker could miss 2-to-3 weeks with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, @WindhorstESPN reports: https://t.co/qVtopVU3Ld — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 21, 2022

Booker getting hurt after a 31 point first half is just wild man. — Raj C. (@RajChipalu) April 25, 2022

And then the Pelicans pounced on them with the fury of...well...a hungry pelican?

Jonas Valanciunas controlled the post and the boards for the @PelicansNBA in their Game 4 W to even the series!@JValanciunas: 26 PTS, 15 REB, 4 AST



PELICANS/SUNS

Game 5: Tue. 10pm/et on TNT pic.twitter.com/vW0wQSYm5Q — NBA (@NBA) April 25, 2022

ALVARADO SNEAK ATTACK WORKS ON CP3 pic.twitter.com/l8OM8O43V5 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) April 25, 2022

ELIAS: The Suns (64-18) and Pelicans (36-46) playoffs series is the 30th where one team had at least 25 more regular season wins than its opponent. The team with more wins won the playoff series 28 times and lost one time in 2007 when top seed Mavs lost to “We Believe” Warriors. pic.twitter.com/p00wdpxAwG — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) April 25, 2022

Utah is tied with Dallas 2-2

The Jazz are getting all they can handle from a Mavericks team that has only had their All-Star Luka Doncic for one game of the series. That can’t be a great feeling for Jazz fans, but at least their squad knotted up the series with a clutch win at home.

JAZZ SURVIVE GAME 4 AT HOME



Series tied at 2 pic.twitter.com/5YFCmiy3A1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 23, 2022

Memphis is tied with Minnesota 2-2

WHAT IS GOING ON WITH THIS SERIES? The momentum swings have been wild from game to game, and even during the games. The Timberwolves blew two 25-point leads in a demoralizing Game 3 loss, before roaring back and besting the Grizzlies in Game 4. There’s a ton of young talented hoopers in this matchup; whoever wins this contest will gain a wealth of experience and confidence. Whoever loses will get a valuable lesson in what it takes to win in the postseason. WHO WANTS IT MORE?!

Give me a simulcast with KAT Sr and Tee Morant ASAP pic.twitter.com/QN2AsBi1vX — Jeff J. (@JeffJSays) April 20, 2022

ja morant’s daughter dancing on the big-screen in a grizzlies blowout as the entire arena sings “whoop that trick.”



never change, memphis. never change. pic.twitter.com/sGUFvK7YEm — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) April 20, 2022