The Western Conference playoff bracket is madness

Golden State may not have gotten the sweep, but they’re in better shape than their bracket counterparts.

By Daniel Hardee
Phoenix Suns v New Orleans Pelicans - Game Four Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Sigh, the Golden State Warriors won’t be activating their golden brooms to sweep the Denver Nuggets. But Dub Nation can take solace knowing that their hometown team can close it out in five games, while the rest of the Western Conference counterparts are wearing each other out in taxing battles.

Honestly, when the final NBA playoff brackets shook out and I saw the first round matchups, I really believed the Eastern Conference would be the meatgrinder while the West would be a breeze for higher seeds.

Instead, the East has been relatively smooth sailing for the top seeds who have dominated their matchups so far. #1 seeded Miami has a 3-1 lead over #8 Atlanta, #2 seed Boston has a 3-0 stranglehold over #7 seeded Brooklyn, #3 Milwaukee has a 3-1 lead over #6 Chicago, and finally #4 Philly had a 3-1 lead over #5 Toronto.

There’s a high probability that all those higher seeds advance without their series’ going further than five games. Meanwhile in the West, outside of the Dubs going up 3-1 on the Nuggs, I DON’T KNOW WHAT THE HECK IS GOING ON BECAUSE EVERYBODY’S BEATING EVERYBODY.

Phoenix vs New Orleans is tied at 2-2

Just a month ago folks were already crowning the Phoenix Suns despite their biggest achievement being blowing a 2-0 lead in the Finals last season. Then scoring machine Devin Booker got hurt during a scintillating scoring performance in Game 2 vs the Pelicans.

And then the Pelicans pounced on them with the fury of...well...a hungry pelican?

Utah is tied with Dallas 2-2

The Jazz are getting all they can handle from a Mavericks team that has only had their All-Star Luka Doncic for one game of the series. That can’t be a great feeling for Jazz fans, but at least their squad knotted up the series with a clutch win at home.

Memphis is tied with Minnesota 2-2

WHAT IS GOING ON WITH THIS SERIES? The momentum swings have been wild from game to game, and even during the games. The Timberwolves blew two 25-point leads in a demoralizing Game 3 loss, before roaring back and besting the Grizzlies in Game 4. There’s a ton of young talented hoopers in this matchup; whoever wins this contest will gain a wealth of experience and confidence. Whoever loses will get a valuable lesson in what it takes to win in the postseason. WHO WANTS IT MORE?!

