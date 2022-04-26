Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Golden State Warriors fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

Good news came from the Golden State Warriors practice on Tuesday: Steph Curry’s minutes restriction is no more. This isn’t at all surprising, given that Curry played 37 minutes in the team’s Game 4 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. But it’s still exciting.

Steve Kerr held his cards close when asked if that meant Curry would return to the starting lineup, refusing to reveal any info. But it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that when the best player on your team, and one of the five best players alive doesn’t have a minutes restriction, he’ll be in the starting lineup.

Which brings up the question: who leaves? I’m going to assume that Andrew Wiggins’ spot is safe, which means it’s one of two players: Kevon Looney, or Jordan Poole.

And the real question is this: do the Warriors feel the need to keep starting Poole?

The reasons to do so are clear. He’s the team’s third best offensive option, and, even on his worst day, fourth-best player. He opens up the court, and he’s one-fifth of their best lineup.

But the reasons not too are also clear. Kerr likes starting a traditional center, which would put Looney on the court. He likes to have a few minutes early where Draymond Green doesn’t have to worry about foul trouble, and returning Poole to the bench gives the Warriors the best bench option in the league. It also makes it easier to stagger Poole and Curry’s minutes.

So what do you say, Dub Nation?

