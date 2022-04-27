 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Preview: Warriors will attempt to end Nuggets’ season in Game 5 at home

Will Golden State finish the job or will Denver escape?

By Daniel Hardee
/ new
2022 NBA Playoffs - Golden State Warriors v Denver Nuggets Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors couldn’t sweep the Denver Nuggets to become the first team to advance to the second round in the Western Conference’s dramatic playoff bracket. Instead, the Dubs will take a 3-1 lead with them back to San Francisco where they will meet the Nuggs in a contest that will either fuel a monstrous comeback attempt for the road team or stomp out their season.

The first two games were in the Bay Area and the Warriors handled the Nuggets with flair and precision. The second two games in Denver were hotly contested, as the Warriors barely won Game 3 on the Nuggets’ home turf before narrowly dropping the Game 4 contest. Here’s Stephen Curry gently tucking the Nuggets to bed in Game 3.

But the Nuggets still won’t go down into the flaming pot to be turned into food for Dub Nation just yet.

There’s some good news on the way for face of the Golden State franchise Stephen Cyrry though; he’s able to play his full complement o fminutes without fretting over a setback ot the foot he injured against Boston.

Apparently no one has ever come back from being down 3-0 in a series. In the Eastern Conference, the Toronto Raptors have pulled their series with the Philadelphia 76ers to 3-2 after falling behind 3-0.

Is this the year both teams make history and overthrow their high seeded opponents? I don’t think so. DraftKings has the Warriors -425 on the moneyline.

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets

April 27th, 2022 | 07:30 PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area, TNT| Listen: 95.7 The Game

Poll

Who ya got, GSW or DEN?

view results
  • 14%
    Nuggets will stay alive by winning this contest
    (6 votes)
  • 85%
    Warriors throw Denver into the Bay and move on into the 2nd Roud
    (36 votes)
42 votes total Vote Now

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

More From Golden State Of Mind

Loading comments...