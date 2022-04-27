Preview: Warriors will attempt to end Nuggets’ season in Game 5 at home

The Golden State Warriors couldn’t sweep the Denver Nuggets to become the first team to advance to the second round in the Western Conference’s dramatic playoff bracket. Instead, the Dubs will take a 3-1 lead with them back to San Francisco where they will meet the Nuggs in a contest that will either fuel a monstrous comeback attempt for the road team or stomp out their season.

The first two games were in the Bay Area and the Warriors handled the Nuggets with flair and precision. The second two games in Denver were hotly contested, as the Warriors barely won Game 3 on the Nuggets’ home turf before narrowly dropping the Game 4 contest. Here’s Stephen Curry gently tucking the Nuggets to bed in Game 3.

But the Nuggets still won’t go down into the flaming pot to be turned into food for Dub Nation just yet.

There’s some good news on the way for face of the Golden State franchise Stephen Cyrry though; he’s able to play his full complement o fminutes without fretting over a setback ot the foot he injured against Boston.

Steph Curry no longer has any minute restriction. Prevailing expectation is he will return to the Warriors starting lineup in Game 5, but Steve Kerr declined to reveal. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 26, 2022

Apparently no one has ever come back from being down 3-0 in a series. In the Eastern Conference, the Toronto Raptors have pulled their series with the Philadelphia 76ers to 3-2 after falling behind 3-0.

This just got real interesting...



In the history of the NBA, 146 teams have lost the first 3 games of a best-of-7 playoff series. The Raptors become the 14th to force a Game 6. Only 3 teams have forced Game 7 & none have come back to win the series.



Game 6 in Toronto, 7pm Thurs — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) April 26, 2022

Is this the year both teams make history and overthrow their high seeded opponents? I don’t think so. DraftKings has the Warriors -425 on the moneyline.

32 points. 4 dribbles.@KlayThompson put on a classic performance in Game 4 pic.twitter.com/6TA6ULguNs — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 26, 2022

April 27th, 2022 | 07:30 PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area, TNT| Listen: 95.7 The Game

Poll Who ya got, GSW or DEN? Nuggets will stay alive by winning this contest

Warriors throw Denver into the Bay and move on into the 2nd Roud vote view results 14% Nuggets will stay alive by winning this contest (6 votes)

85% Warriors throw Denver into the Bay and move on into the 2nd Roud (36 votes) 42 votes total Vote Now

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.