How to watch Warriors vs. Nuggets - Game 5

With a 3-1 lead, the Golden State Warriors will attempt to finish their first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets during tonight’s Game 5 matchup. The game will be played at 7pm PT in San Francisco and can be watched on TNT.

Despite a poor game by their recent postseason standards, the Warriors narrowly missed out on sweeping the Nuggets during Sunday’s Game 4 matchup. Mistakes like over-fouling and turnovers were too much to overcome as Golden State lost to Denver, 126-121.

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson combined for 65 of the Warriors’ 121 points. Jordan Poole struggled to find his shot as he finished with 11 points on 3-of-10 shooting from the field. Draymond Green admitted that Denver center Nikola Jokic got the best of him in Game 4, and it also didn’t help that Green fouled out in the closing minutes of the game.

For tonight, the series comes back to the Bay where the Warriors will have another shot at ending this series. The big news coming into the game will be the starting lineup for the Warriors. Superstar “Sixth Man” Stephen Curry is no longer under a minute’s restriction and will most likely re-enter the starting lineup. While everyone is concerned about who will he replace, let’s focus on the two things that are clear: (1) Curry’s return to the starting lineup should spark the entire team and the home crowd, and (2) the closing lineup will still be the Warriors’ “yet to be named” death lineup.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green

Nuggets: Monte Morris, Will Barton, Jeff Green, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic

Playoffs Round 1 - Game 5

Who: Golden State Warriors (3rd Seed) vs. Denver Nuggets (6th Seed)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: TNT (available on fuboTV)