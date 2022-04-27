So far in the Golden State Warriors’ rollicking first round series, the Denver Nuggets have been a real pain in the neck. And for Andre Iguodala, that sentiment is literal.

Andre Iguodala is out for Game 5 tonight. Listed as a left cervical disc injury. Neck problem. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 27, 2022

Just as neck spasms kept him out of Game Two of this series, more neck soreness is sidelining Andre for Game Five. It’ll be his second missed game of the series, and his 53rd missed game in the 2021-22 series overall. Obviously, the Warriors have gotten used to playing without their future Hall of Famer and six-time NBA Finalist, but it’s one less weapon for Steve Kerr to deploy against the frisky Nuggets, who have gotten tremendous play out of their reserves in the past two games.

In Game 4, Andre played 12 minutes and didn’t record a single positive stat, aside from a lone offensive rebound. He had two turnovers and five personal fouls, missed all three of his shots, and didn’t record a point or an assist. In Game 1, Andre was also scoreless, but thanks to his four assists, the Warriors were +11 in his minutes. For the series, he’s averaging 1.3 points, 2.3 assists, 2.3 rebounds, and .7 blocks in just under 14 minutes.

Last time Iguodala was out, Steve Kerr shortened his lineup, playing only nine guys in the competitive portion of the game. This time, it seems likely that Jonathan Kuminga, who held his own playing nearly the entire second quarter of Game Four, will fill Iguodala’s orthopedic shoes.

The neck injury is cause for concern, as Iguodala is definitively one of the “guys who are guys in the playoffs” that Draymond Green has spoken so eloquently about. A nice way for the Warriors to get him recuperation time would be to take care of business in Game Five. But with a matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies looming, it might be that Iguodala wants to prepare by embracing his favorite activity as a member of the Grizzlies: Sitting out.