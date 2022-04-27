The speculation is nearing an end, and soon we’ll know exactly who the Golden State Warriors will put on the court when they host the Denver Nuggets tonight for Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs.

But we know what direction they’re leaning in. And it’s the fun one.

According to a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania — and later confirmed by NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole — the Dubs are heavily leaning towards a small ball lineup to open up Game 5.

That means Steph Curry returns to the starting lineup. It means Jordan Poole stays in the starting lineup. And it means Draymond Green starts at center, moving Kevon Looney to the bench.

Sources: There is momentum toward the Golden State Warriors having their most lethal lineup as the starting five tonight vs. Denver in Game 5 – Stephen Curry back in, with Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green. Final decision to be made today. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 27, 2022

It’s pretty clear that this is the Warriors best five-player lineup right now, so it makes sense to start with it. That said, Steve Kerr has usually made a habit of starting with a traditional center — the 2015 NBA Finals being the notable exception — so this is a little break from the norm for him, if it happens.

We’ll find out very, very soon.