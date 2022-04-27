 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Warriors reportedly leaning towards small ball lineup for Game 5

It’s game time.

By Brady Klopfer
/ new
2022 NBA Playoffs - Denver Nuggets v Golden State Warriors
Steph Curry and Jordan Poole embrace after Game 2
Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The speculation is nearing an end, and soon we’ll know exactly who the Golden State Warriors will put on the court when they host the Denver Nuggets tonight for Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs.

But we know what direction they’re leaning in. And it’s the fun one.

According to a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania — and later confirmed by NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole — the Dubs are heavily leaning towards a small ball lineup to open up Game 5.

That means Steph Curry returns to the starting lineup. It means Jordan Poole stays in the starting lineup. And it means Draymond Green starts at center, moving Kevon Looney to the bench.

It’s pretty clear that this is the Warriors best five-player lineup right now, so it makes sense to start with it. That said, Steve Kerr has usually made a habit of starting with a traditional center — the 2015 NBA Finals being the notable exception — so this is a little break from the norm for him, if it happens.

We’ll find out very, very soon.

More From Golden State Of Mind

Loading comments...