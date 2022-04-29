 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Draymond Green to Nikola Jokic: “Thank you for making me better”

Postgame Roundup: See what the Warriors had to say following their win against the Nuggets on Wednesday night.

By Ricko Mendoza
/ new
2022 NBA Playoffs - Denver Nuggets v Golden State Warriors Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors beat the Denver Nuggets in a Game 5 series-clinching matchup. It wasn’t a pretty win for Golden State, as the nerves to close out this series got the best of the team early in the game. However, the Warriors got out of their funk in the final quarter thanks to clutch plays from Stephen Curry and Gary Payton II to win the game by a score of 102-98. Here are some of the takeaways from the Warriors postgame pressers:

Steve Kerr Discusses the Game

Head Coach Steve Kerr began his postgame presser by giving his congratulations to the Nuggets for a well-fought series. Kerr especially noted the play of Nuggets’ star and MVP candidate Nikola Jokic, saying he is “really happy to not have to worry about him anymore”. He also made sure to mention former Warriors’ center Demarcus Cousins and how happy he is to see him healthy and playing strong again.

Kerr said the Warriors were anxious to close out the series and may have forgotten how difficult closeout games can be due to the team’s 2-year absence from the postseason. He felt that Game 5 turned around for Golden State once they stopped fouling on defense. The Nuggets shot 20 free throws in the first half as opposed to just 9 in the second half. Kerr said this was significant because it kept Denver from setting up their defense while allowing the Warriors to push the pace in their favor.

Here’s what Kerr had to say following the game:

Warriors Players Discuss the Game

Curry powered the offense with 30 points which included an 11-2 run that revitalized the Warriors offense late in the 3rd quarter. Although Curry supplied the offense, it was Gary “The Young Glove” Payton who landed the morale-busting haymakers as he hit key shot after key shot with the game winding down in the 4th quarter. During their pressers, all of the Warriors’ players said they knew Payton was going to make an impact in the playoffs as soon as they saw his unique ability to impact the game anytime he was on the court this season.

Here’s what the Warriors players had to say after the game:

Quote of the Night

The quote of the night belongs to Draymond Green. After the game, Green took the moment to give Jokic his flowers, showing mutual admiration for this year’s projected league MVP.

Recap

With this victory, the Warriors win the series against the Nuggets 4-1 and advance to the second round of the playoffs. They will now get some well-deserved rest until the conclusion of the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves matchup.

You can find the full transcripts for Game 5’s postgame pressers here.

More From Golden State Of Mind

Loading comments...