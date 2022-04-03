Klay Thompson: “I felt like I was going to have a big night tonight”

The Golden State Warriors beat the Utah Jazz by a score of 111-107 on Saturday night. Golden State struggled to find a rhythm in the first half, but that wasn’t the case in the second half. They were on fire shooting the ball from three in the 4th quarter, outscoring the Jazz 30-10 to complete the comeback victory and clinching a playoff spot in the process. Here’s some of the takeaways from the Warriors postgame pressers:

Steve Kerr Discusses the Game

During his presser, head coach Steve Kerr said that this was the biggest game of the season due to all of the playoff implications. Despite wanting his team to come out with a sense of urgency, turnovers and missed open shot opportunities had Kerr’s team down by as much as 21 points in the second quarter. They played sloppy, but Jordan Poole’s offense and a re-energized Warriors defense helped cut the lead to 13 at halftime. Kerr says the team executed better in the second half where they attacked Utah’s drop coverage with a barrage of three-point shots. This was particularly true in the final quarter when an 18-0 run gave the Warriors the lead as they would go on to win the game.

Here’s what Kerr had to say postgame:

Steve Kerr: “Amazing. What a performance.” — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) April 3, 2022

Kerr said he didn’t tell the team before the game that this was the biggest game of the year so far … but it was. — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) April 3, 2022

Kerr: "If Klay just sees the ball go through the hoop a couple of times, he can make the bad [shots], too" pic.twitter.com/TR6gngdb8h — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 3, 2022

Kerr on the big postgame hug between Klay and JP: "They should be happy for each other" pic.twitter.com/96g0YijZJI — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 3, 2022

Kerr calls Draymond "the rising tide that lifts all ships” pic.twitter.com/XluWA8oJ9Y — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 3, 2022

Warriors Players Discuss the Game

Klay Thompson was the hero of this game as he finished with 36 points on 8-of-17 shooting from three in 39 minutes of play. In his presser, Thompson acknowledged that he felt good on Saturday and that he knew it was going to be a big night. Thompson added that Utah’s defensive scheme played a significant role in getting him open shots.

Jordan Poole was the team’s other star as he finished the game with a stat-line of 31 points, 6 assists, and 6 rebounds in 38 minutes of play. Poole has been phenomenal in Steph Curry’s absence and even mentions how his bigger role is making him more deliberate in his shot selection, leading to a better overall efficiency. He also made sure to emphasize the importance of Draymond Green as the vocal leader of the team who kept their spirits high during the game.

Here’s the Warriors players discussing the game:

Klay Thompson: “I just know I can flip a switch like that… I told Kenny I was going to have a big game tonight.” — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) April 3, 2022

"I made some ridiculous shots"



Klay knew he was going off tonight: pic.twitter.com/q3BLy9zlv7 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 3, 2022

The Jazz stayed in drop coverage into the fourth quarter when Klay got hot:



"That's not very smart" pic.twitter.com/i1WHh7rsMP — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 3, 2022

Klay talking about his postgame hug with JP pic.twitter.com/mm2gEJdDkp — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 3, 2022

Klay: "Jordan is going to be such a big piece to this run we're about to make" pic.twitter.com/eD6u5GVhv9 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 3, 2022

Jordan Poole on Klay Thompson: “He’s so explosive. We’re never gonna tell him to stop shooting... I was not cappin when I said Klay was gonna have a big game. Shoutout big bro, Klay." — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) April 3, 2022

Quote of the Night

The quote of the night belongs to Klay Thompson. His 2 years away from basketball gave him appreciation for being in the moment and not taking anything for granted. He shows that to all the fans of Dub Nation here:

“I don’t take that for granted.”



I asked Klay about the Warriors fans tonight, and he gave a hell of an answer pic.twitter.com/YDrDhIvTHU — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) April 3, 2022

Meanwhile, here’s that same man making a paper airplane during his presser. Never change Klay.

Klay Thompson waxing poetic about not taking nights like this for granted while calmly folding a the stat sheet into a paper airplane pic.twitter.com/0fQihODBUW — Sam Hustis (@SamHustis) April 3, 2022

Recap

With this win, the Warriors snap their 4-game losing streak and move to 49-29 on the season. This win also guarantees that the Warriors will be no lower than the 6th seed for the postseason. They currently hold the 3rd seed in the West and lead the 4th-seeded Dallas Mavericks by 1 game. Up next, Golden State will travel on the road for the second night of a back-to-back against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.