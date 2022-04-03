 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Klay Thompson: “I felt like I was going to have a big night tonight”

Postgame Roundup: See what the Warriors had to say following their win against the Jazz on Saturday night.

By Ricko Mendoza
Utah Jazz v Golden State Warriors Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors beat the Utah Jazz by a score of 111-107 on Saturday night. Golden State struggled to find a rhythm in the first half, but that wasn’t the case in the second half. They were on fire shooting the ball from three in the 4th quarter, outscoring the Jazz 30-10 to complete the comeback victory and clinching a playoff spot in the process. Here’s some of the takeaways from the Warriors postgame pressers:

Steve Kerr Discusses the Game

During his presser, head coach Steve Kerr said that this was the biggest game of the season due to all of the playoff implications. Despite wanting his team to come out with a sense of urgency, turnovers and missed open shot opportunities had Kerr’s team down by as much as 21 points in the second quarter. They played sloppy, but Jordan Poole’s offense and a re-energized Warriors defense helped cut the lead to 13 at halftime. Kerr says the team executed better in the second half where they attacked Utah’s drop coverage with a barrage of three-point shots. This was particularly true in the final quarter when an 18-0 run gave the Warriors the lead as they would go on to win the game.

Here’s what Kerr had to say postgame:

Warriors Players Discuss the Game

Klay Thompson was the hero of this game as he finished with 36 points on 8-of-17 shooting from three in 39 minutes of play. In his presser, Thompson acknowledged that he felt good on Saturday and that he knew it was going to be a big night. Thompson added that Utah’s defensive scheme played a significant role in getting him open shots.

Jordan Poole was the team’s other star as he finished the game with a stat-line of 31 points, 6 assists, and 6 rebounds in 38 minutes of play. Poole has been phenomenal in Steph Curry’s absence and even mentions how his bigger role is making him more deliberate in his shot selection, leading to a better overall efficiency. He also made sure to emphasize the importance of Draymond Green as the vocal leader of the team who kept their spirits high during the game.

Here’s the Warriors players discussing the game:

Quote of the Night

The quote of the night belongs to Klay Thompson. His 2 years away from basketball gave him appreciation for being in the moment and not taking anything for granted. He shows that to all the fans of Dub Nation here:

Meanwhile, here’s that same man making a paper airplane during his presser. Never change Klay.

Recap

With this win, the Warriors snap their 4-game losing streak and move to 49-29 on the season. This win also guarantees that the Warriors will be no lower than the 6th seed for the postseason. They currently hold the 3rd seed in the West and lead the 4th-seeded Dallas Mavericks by 1 game. Up next, Golden State will travel on the road for the second night of a back-to-back against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

