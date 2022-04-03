Preview: Warriors could eliminate Kings from postseason contention tonight

The Golden State Warriors have four games left this season and they will be against the Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Lakers, San Antonio Spurs, and New Orleans Pelicans. The first game against the Kings is tonight at 6PM in Sacramento.
The Warriors have won four in a row against the Kings, with the most recent victory coming in February with the score of 126-114.
Ssacramento has an outside shot at making the play-in tournament sitting 3.5 games behind the Spurs for the 10th and final spot in the West (and only 2.5 behind the struggling Lakers). The Kings have won four out of their last five games, including two straight over the Houston Rockets.
- Hawks locked in play-in game with Raptors win.
- Pelicans locked in play-in game with a win and Lakers loss.
- 76ers clinch playoff spot with a win.
- Kings are eliminated with a loss and Spurs win.
A loss to the Warriors this evening likely seals the Kings’ fate.
“Big” game tonight?
They’ll be missing speedy guard De’Aaron Fox (hand injury) and versatile center Domantas Sabonis (knee injury), so this could be the perfect time for the Warriors to pounce on them and get a win. Stephen Curry and Andre Iguodala will also be out for the Dubs, who are coming in to the state capitol one night after knocking off the Utah Jazz.
Will the Dubs have the legs on the second night of a back-to-back?
Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings
April 3rd, 2022 | 6:00 PT
Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game
