How to watch Warriors at Kings

The Golden State Warriors will play against the Sacramento Kings for their 79th game of the season. The game will be played at 6pm PT in Sacramento and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area and NBA League Pass.

The Warriors snapped a 4-game losing streak after last night’s 111-107 victory against the Utah Jazz. The Kings last played on Friday night in a game they won against the Houston Rockets by a score of 122-117. Golden State has beat Sacramento 3 times this season. Their latest matchup was played on February 3rd, 2022 and resulted in a 126-114 Warriors victory.

The Warriors are coming off a huge comeback win against the Jazz that guaranteed them at least the 6th seed for the playoffs. Klay Thompson led the way with 36 points including 8 three-pointers. Draymond Green carried his defensive effort from the Phoenix Suns game onto this one, while Poole continued his spectacular scoring efforts with 31 points.

Golden State moves on to play Sacramento for this second night of a back-to-back. The Kings are 12th place in the Western Conference and 3.5 games behind the San Antonio Spurs for the 10th seed. They rank 25th in net rating which includes the 22nd ranked offensive rating and the 27th ranked defensive rating. This should be a winnable matchup for the Warriors as they look to continue their momentum from Saturday’s win.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Jordan Poole, Gary Payton II, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Kings: Davion Mitchell, Justin Holiday, Harrison Barnes, Trey Lyles, Damien Jones

Regular Season Game #79

Who: Golden State Warriors (49 - 29) at Sacramento Kings (29 - 49)

When: 6:00 p.m. PT

Where: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)