Warriors briefly lose focus, but mostly dominate Kings in 109-90 victory

The Golden State Warriors traveled north on Sunday and took care of business against the Sacramento Kings, blowing out their Northern California rivals in a 109-90 blowout win. On the second half of a back-to-back, the Dubs sat Klay Thompson, Otto Porter Jr., and Andre Iguodala, but going up against a Kings team besieged by injuries and more than a decade of organizational ineptitude that was far from a problem.

From the opening tip onward, things were going well for the Warriors. When Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga are making threes, it’s always a great sign for Golden State. They each knocked down a pair of triples in the first quarter. Sacramento, on the other hand, could not create consistent offense for anything, scrounging just 14 points in the first quarter.

The Dubs led 28-14 heading into the second quarter, and their offense kept pouring things on. Andrew Wiggins led the game with 15 points at the half, but Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, and Nemanja Bjelica were all also in double figures while former Warriors first-round pick Damian Jones was the Kings leading scorer with just 8 points.

Leading 65-42 to start the third quarter, Poole knocked down a pair of threes to give the Dubs a 28-point lead. Then, the Warriors started playing with their food a bit. Their intensity started to waver and that disinterest opened the door for Sacramento to begin cutting into the large margin.

Still, even an 8-0 run to close the quarter for the Kings still left them trailing by 14 at the start of the fourth. Bjelica, Poole, and Kuminga led a 10-3 run to start the fourth, and the lead was quickly back north of 20.

But this Warriors team wasn’t done making things interesting. Instead, some lackadaisical play from Golden State opened the door for another hot stretch from the Kings that incrementally cut the lead to 14, 12, 9, and then 7. After the Warriors watched the Jazz blow a 21-point lead last night, there began to be some worries they would replicate those same mistakes.

The Warriors, though, collected themselves and Wiggins delivered some huge buckets to stretch the lead back to double digits. With the clock working against them, Sacramento was never able to significantly cut into the lead again.

Bjelica was easily the standout performer of the game for the Warriors. The backup big man recorded 19 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 blocks. Bjelica faded from the Warriors rotation after a hot start to the season, but over the past couple of weeks, he’s reemerged as a valuable bench scoring option who can also help orchestrate the offense. He put together his best performance of the season on Sunday.

Andrew Wiggins was 8-for-16 from the field, made 5 out of his 6 free-throw attempts, and racked up 25 points, 5 boards, and 5 assists. Jordan Poole extended his 20-point game streak to 17, scoring 22 points alongside 3 rebounds, 4 assists, and a game-best +19 plus/minus. Jonathan Kuminga also finished with 17 points.

Rookie Moses Moody’s slide out of the rotation continued. The lottery pick only played 19.1 seconds before garbage time. The return of players like Gary Payton II from injury has played a big role in his reduced minutes, but the reemergence of Damion Lee has also played a big part. Lee turned in another solid performance off the bench, recording 11 points and 5 rebounds.

The Warriors' win kept them one game ahead of the Dallas Mavericks for the third-seed in the Western Conference standings. The Dubs have their longest break of what’s left of the regular season over the next few days, where they’ll get to rest up before they host the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, April 7th at 7:00 PM Pacific Standard Time.

Check out our latest postgame show, hosted by our own Marc Delucchi over on Twitch: