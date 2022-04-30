Full Schedule for Western Conference Semifinals - Warriors vs. Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriors released the full schedule for their Western Conference Semifinals matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies:

Next stop: Memphis pic.twitter.com/bkN5UVnG9o — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 30, 2022

After clinching their ticket to the second round earlier in the week on Wednesday, the Warriors will have had 3 days of rest and preparation before the first game on Sunday. On the other hand, the Grizzlies will only have had one day to travel back to Memphis and prepare for the Warriors after winning their first round series in Minnesota late Friday night. One thing to keep in mind though is that Memphis does have the home court advantage after passing the Warriors in the standings during the tail-end of the regular season.

The Warriors have a budding rivalry with the Grizzlies dating back to last year’s play-in game where they suffered a 117-112 overtime loss. After that, the two teams played each other 4 times in the regular season with the Warriors going 1-3 in their head-to-head matchups. Each of those games were tough, physical matchups for the Warriors and featured a lot of trash talking that continued even after the game was over.

With that being said, the 1-3 regular season record is a bit misleading as the Warriors are a different team in the playoffs than they were in the regular season. They are finally fully healthy and completely motivated to get their fourth ring in the Steph Curry-Klay Thompson–Draymond Green era.

