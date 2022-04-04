Steve Kerr: “If you can win 50 games, you’ve had a hell of a year”

The Golden State Warriors carried their momentum from Saturday’s game onto this one as they handily beat the Sacramento Kings by a score of 109-90. Despite playing in a second night of a back-to-back, Golden State came out fast and energized on both ends of the floor as they secured their 50th win of the season. Here’s some of the takeaways from the Warriors postgame pressers:

Steve Kerr Discusses the Game

Head Coach Steve Kerr was pleased with his team’s performance. There was a flow to the offense as they scored on open shots and easy cuts to the basket. Meanwhile, the Warriors effort level on defense was obvious from the opening tipoff as they held the Kings to under 20 points in the first quarter. This set the tone for the night as the Warriors went on to win their 50th game of the season — a feat that Kerr says the team should be very proud of accomplishing.

Here’s what Kerr had to say after the game:

Kerr: "If you can win 50 [games], you've had a hell of a year" pic.twitter.com/NRyzbEAFyX — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 4, 2022

Kerr: "I thought Wiggs was really the key tonight" pic.twitter.com/QL2rB9wHBt — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 4, 2022

"He's clearly turned the corner"



Kerr explains the decision behind allowing Draymond to play on the second night of a back-to-back pic.twitter.com/jTt5xctTuL — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 4, 2022

Steve Kerr said he is aware of the standings and what is at stake over the next 3 games



#3 Warriors - vs Lakers, @ Spurs, @ Pelicans

#4 Mavs - @ Pistons, vs Blazers, vs Spurs

#5 Nuggets - vs Spurs, vs Grizzlies, vs Lakers

#6 Jazz - vs Grizzlies, vs Thunder, vs Suns, @ Blazers pic.twitter.com/BzBucnDq2W — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) April 4, 2022

Warriors Players Discuss the Game

Andrew Wiggins led the team in scoring with 25 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the field. Kerr said that Wiggins’ defense and efficiency were key in tonight’s victory as the All-Star continues to find his rhythm over the last couple of games.

Draymond Green is regaining his defensive player of the year form just at the right time. The team thrived off his energy, defense, and even his offense as he “came out firing” by making both of his 2 three-point attempts.

Not to be outdone, Nemenja Bjelica and Jonathan Kuminga were stars coming off the bench. Just call it the “Bjelica Revenge Game” as he finished the game with 19 points, 6 assists, and 12 rebounds in 30 minutes. His playmaking, in particular, was key as he consistently found the open Warriors’ player on cuts to the basket. Meanwhile, Kuminga once again showed off his freakish athleticism with a few highlight dunks and also showed how his game has matured with some key defensive plays.

Here’s what the Warriors had to say following the game:

Draymond reflects on what winning 5️⃣0️⃣ games means to him and the Warriors pic.twitter.com/bWtBGWpu17 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 4, 2022

Draymond says he hasn’t reached his season quota of technical fouls yet pic.twitter.com/tR5swHXqnk — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 4, 2022

Draymond isn't too concerned about playoff seeding pic.twitter.com/6aX1QLlcEA — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 4, 2022

Draymond: "It's about the time of year when I start shooting 40 [percent] from 3" pic.twitter.com/KRYbiVZ2rU — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 4, 2022

Beli: "When you play with Draymond on the court, you just need to follow him to see what he's going to do" pic.twitter.com/rDMuTsvvQU — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 4, 2022

Recap

With this win, the Warriors move to 50-29 on the season which is good enough for the 3rd seed in the Western Conference standings. Golden State currently leads the 4th place Dallas Mavericks by 1 game. Up next, the Warriors play the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night for their final home matchup of the regular season.