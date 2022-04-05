There are few people who hold the Golden State Warriors to as high of a standard as Klay Thompson does. The five-time All-Star is his own harshest critic, and expects greatness out of the team every time they take the court.

But he’s also smart and realistic, and understands that some things take time. And while he always pushes for success, he knows perfection is not attainable.

It was seemingly with that in mind that Thompson dropped a hell of a soundbite on Tuesday after practice. Addressing the vocal Warriors fans who use social media to demand nothing short of a win every night out and a championship every season, Klay sent some love to the long-time Warriors fans, while calling out the bandwagoners.

Klay appreciates real Dubs fans, but calls out bandwagoners: "We can forget those folks. They don’t deserve to rep the Warriors" pic.twitter.com/dFID1ECXyH — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 5, 2022

“Man, nobody’s appreciated by the fans. The fans are so ...” Thompson began, before making a dismissive noise. “The fans, man. The real fans know what’s up. I’m talking about the fans prior to winning championships, who sat through many years of just not winning. But these new fans who come around and expect greatness, and they weren’t anywhere to be found prior, we can forget those folks. They don’t deserve to rep the Warriors.”

I have just one thing to say to that: TELL ‘EM, KLAY.

Before anyone gets irrationally hurt by his statements, there’s nothing wrong with being a new fan of the Warriors. It’s the new fans who have unrealistic expectations, and feel personally victimized by the Warriors not being invincible that Klay is taking issue with.

The Warriors are in the midst of a 50-win season, which is impressive, and deserves celebrating. They’re competing for a title, which is impressive, and deserves celebrating. It’s their sixth time with legitimate championship aspirations in the last eight seasons, which is utterly remarkable, and deserves celebrating.

No team in the last 20 years has won more titles than the Warriors, which is something that would have left my jaw on the floor if you had told me when I was in high school, watching Monta Ellis hoist mid-range jumpers from my $6 seat at Oracle Arena.

Real fans. Here’s to all of them.