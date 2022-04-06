Preview: Warriors face trap game vs a Lakers squad with nothing to lose

The Los Angeles Lakers have been eliminated from playoff contention; you may have heard about it. This is very interesting considering they have a roster which before the season made them one of the betting favorites for winning the NBA championship. Future hall-of-famers like LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Dwight Howard, and Carmelo Anthony.

Sure, none of them are in the absolutely youthful primes of their careers (Anthony and James were drafted when In Da Club was blasting in the club), but it was generally accepted as fact that they would there was enough talent, experience, and swag to make them a problem when the playoffs started for any opponent.

But, they found the health and chemistry it takes to win a title/win a conference title/win a playoff series/win a playoff game/make the playoffs/make the play-in/ entertain their fans. Their seems to be an inordinate amount of attention paid to Westbrook as a prime culprit for a team that never could find momentum.

But it’s a lot to ask of the 6-foot-3 MVP to find how to best mesh next to Bron Bron while his the team has suffered from hellacious injury luck. How much could Westbrook do with his star big Davis out for basically half the season:

"Our goal was to win a championship...injuries got in the way of that." Anthony Davis talks about the frustration of the three Lakers stars not getting a chance to 'figure it out' and log minutes due to injuries. @LakersReporter pic.twitter.com/nSp7iFJSHZ — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) April 6, 2022

The Lakers are officially eliminated from play-in contention at 31-48.



With Wizards win tonight and Knicks win Sunday, neither can finish with 48 losses.



That means the Pels will have no worse than the 8th-best odds with the Lakers pick.



Pick has a 99.6% chance to go to NOLA. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) April 6, 2022

Wait the Pelicans get the Lakers’ pick? Oh my. Well at least James is close to possibly winning a scoring title, which is an amazing feat considering he’s in his 19th season. This all-time great has put in another scoring masterpiece of a year.

Joel Embiid has taken the lead in the NBA's scoring title race pic.twitter.com/w8veHot9ce — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 6, 2022

But all that scoring brilliance couldn’t get the wins his team so desperately needed.

It is kinda funny that the Warriors have another aging, 6-foot-3, former MVP guard on their team that LeBron wouldn’t hesitate to play alongside:

EXCLUSIVE: LeBron explains why he wants to play with Steph on the latest episode of the "The Shop"



WATCH: https://t.co/onImsdwGjt pic.twitter.com/2WowZRMpo1 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) April 6, 2022

Stephen Curry is injured and can certainly relate to how the Lakers feel with their injury woes. He’s only played 1 game alongside his championship tested teammates of Klay Thompson the Courageous and Draymond Green the Genius. Did you know the Lakers actually got to play 20 games with their Big 3 of LeBron, Westbrook, and AD intact?

Nuggets Big 3 Games Played Together: 0

Clippers Big 2 Games Played Together: 0

Pelicans Big 3 Games Played Together: 0

Warriors Big 3 Games Played Together: 1

Lakers Big 3 Games Played Together: 20 https://t.co/XmTyMgcuYH — Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) April 6, 2022

Craaaazy that they couldn’t make the play-in tournament. Meanwhile the Dubs are quietly piloting their way through another 50+ win season and the inside track on the Western Conference’s third seed ahead of the Dallas Mavericks. This will be the last time they see the Lakers this season, the team they stunned on opening night before splitting the remaining two games. The Dubs will have a chance to take a 3-1 season series win over their Pacific Division rivals if they get the job done Thursday night.

"The best time to be an NBA player is during those playoff moments."



Klay Thompson is eager to play with Steph Curry and Draymond Green again in the postseason https://t.co/sT4hVBJhfh — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) April 6, 2022

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers

April 7th, 2022 | 7:00 PT

Watch: ABC | Listen: 95.7 The Game