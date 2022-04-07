How to watch Warriors vs. Lakers

The Golden State Warriors will play the Los Angeles Lakers tonight for the team’s 80th game of the season. Tipoff is at 7pm PT in San Francisco and can be watched on TNT.

The Warriors won their 50th game of the season after beating the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night by a score of 109-90. The Lakers were officially eliminated from play-in contention after losing to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, 121-110. This will be the 4th matchup of the season between Los Angeles and Golden State, with the Lakers winning the most recent matchup, 124-116.

The Warriors are on a 2-game winning streak after beating the Kings on Sunday. Even with Klay Thompson and Otto Porter Jr. out due to rest, the team was still able to pull off the victory thanks to the high energy of their young players and the defense from their veterans. The win eliminated the Kings from playoff contention and moved the Warriors ahead of the Dallas Mavericks for the 3rd seed by half a game.

Golden State moves on to play the recently eliminated Lakers. It’s been a disappointing year for the Lakers as a season that started with championship expectations has now become a struggle to keep their own lottery pick. Like a lot of teams in the league, injuries have derailed LA’s season, and it continues tonight against the Warriors as they play without the services of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook. Despite being without Stephen Curry for the 10th game in a row, look for the Warriors to finish off this talent-deprived version of the Lakers as they further solidify their postseason seeding.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Lakers: Avery Bradley, Malik Monk, Stanley Johnson, Wenyen Gabriel, Dwight Howard

Regular Season Game #80

Who: Golden State Warriors (50 - 29) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (31 - 48)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: TNT (available on fuboTV)