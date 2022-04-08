SBN Reacts: Vast majority of Warriors fans are enjoying this terrible Lakers’ season

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Golden State Warriors fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

With the regular season ending, the Golden State Warriors are on the verge of returning to the playoffs after a short 2-year drought. It hasn’t always been pretty for Golden State this season. Whether it was injuries, late game choke jobs, or terrible losing streaks, the Warriors had Bay Area fans losing their minds at least once this season. However, no matter how bad things got, there was always one silver-lining:

At least we aren’t the Los Angeles Lakers right now.

Golden State’s California rivals to the south have blundered their preseason championship hype into one of the most disappointing seasons in NBA history. After their “blockbuster” trade for Russell Westbrook this past offseason, LA’s new Big 3 was expected to take the league by storm. The basketball gods had other plans as the team currently ranks 11th in the Western Conference standings with a 31-49 record and is officially eliminated from the playoffs.

The final nail in the coffin is that the Lakers will not even reap the rewards of this losing season. Their lottery pick will either go to the Memphis Grizzlies or the New Orleans Pelicans as part of them mortgaging their future for Anthony Davis – a player who appeared in only 40 of their games this season.

This leads us to the latest SB Nation Reacts survey which has a vast 81% of Warriors fans enjoying this Hollywood tragedy of a season:

Dubs fans rejoicing in the Lakers’ misery could be due to many reasons. For some, it’s as simple as them being a SoCal rival. For others, it stems from a dislike of LeBron James that grew during the championship years. It also doesn’t help when LeBron posts stuff like this:

What is your reason for enjoying the Lakers’ struggles this season? Let us know down below.

