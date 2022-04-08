Steve Kerr: “I thought it was Klay’s best game”

The Golden State Warriors extend their winning streak to 3 games after beating the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 128-112. The Warriors started out flat in the first half but were able to pick up the pace in the second half, on their way to winning their final home game of the regular season. Here’s some of the takeaways from the Warriors postgame pressers:

Steve Kerr Discusses the Game

Steve Kerr has praised his team’s effort during this 3-game winning streak. Despite a slow start to this one where turnovers and foul trouble had Golden State down early, the Warriors finished strong with better execution in the second half. Kerr made sure to acknowledge several players on the team and specifically Klay Thompson, who he believed had his “best game of the season” in terms of shot selection.

Here’s what Kerr had to say about the game:

Kerr: "I thought it was Klay's best game" pic.twitter.com/K4rwyxmfmx — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 8, 2022

"Jordan has been amazing. He’s had a fantastic season"



Kerr praises JP after the Dubs' third straight win: pic.twitter.com/BEJB0qoGDO — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 8, 2022

Steve Kerr: “Andre (Iguodala) is a brilliant, brilliant basketball player. He’s playing chess. He’s a step ahead.” — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) April 8, 2022

Warriors Players Discuss the Game

Once the Warriors got going, they looked like the team that was dominating the league in the beginning of the year. On offense, the ball was unselfishly moving from player to player in an effort to find the best shot for the team. Once the intensity picked up, the defense forced turnovers and shut down the Lakers offense.

Thompson led the team in scoring with 33 points, going 12-of-22 from the field and 6-of-10 from the three-point line. Thompson praised the Warriors’ offensive execution as he talked about how ball movement was key in getting him open shots within the flow of the offense. Meanwhile, Jordan Poole snapped his 17-game streak of scoring 20 or more points, but he did finish the game with a career-high 11 assists.

Here’s what the Warriors players had to say after the game:

Klay Thompson on ball movement:



“The ball moves faster than players. It's so hard to guard, and that's Warriors basketball. Ever since Steve got here, he's harped on that for years, and we got to build off it. That was a great offensive performance tonight by the whole team.” — Mark Haynes (@markhaynesnba) April 8, 2022

Klay Thompson talked about having Andre Iguodala back.



“He's just a great man to have around, even when it's not about basketball. He's just such a great leader for myself and these young men. He's just such a well-rounded human, and we really are so grateful to have him back.” — Mark Haynes (@markhaynesnba) April 8, 2022

Andre compares Poole to Tyler Herro and says he sees a max contract in JP's future pic.twitter.com/ZvV9zKMceF — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 8, 2022

“It just feels really good putting my teammates in easy situations to put the ball in… I have the utmost trust and faith in my teammates.”



-Warriors guard Jordan Poole on taking on the role of facilitator, his career high 11 assists. @kron4news #DubNation — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) April 8, 2022

“How many?”



Poole responds to the Lakers getting 38 free-throw attempts compared to the Dubs’ 10 pic.twitter.com/NQf32Cty7Q — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 8, 2022

Quote of the Night

The quotes of the night belong to Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson. Both players keep it loose during their postgame pressers as Iguodala continues to make jokes about his age and Thompson continues to throw paper airplanes at the press.

“I got 20 minutes tonight. I’m 38, and so if he dies, he dies.”



Andre Iguodala on how he’s feeling physically pic.twitter.com/tHgzfJ6TnR — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) April 8, 2022

Klay Thompson makes a paper airplane while answering an Andre Iguodala question, chucks it post interview pic.twitter.com/kEj9sznCh4 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 8, 2022

Recap

After 80 games, the Warriors move to 51-29 on the season. This win guarantees them either the 3rd or 4th seed in the West which means home court advantage in at least the first round of the playoffs. They currently hold the 3rd seed and lead the Dallas Mavericks by 1 game. Up next, Golden State closes out the season with a road back-to-back that starts with a matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night.