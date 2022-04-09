How to watch Warriors at Spurs

The Golden State Warriors approach their final road trip of the regular season with a matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. The game will be played at 5:30pm PT and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area and NBA TV.

Golden State comes into this game on a 3-game winning streak after beating the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 128-112. San Antonio last played on Thursday night, in a 127-121 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Warriors are 1-2 against the Spurs this season with their previous matchup ending in a 110-108 Spurs victory on March 20th, 2022.

Despite a slow start in their game against the Lakers, the Warriors were able to finish strong and win their final home game of the regular season. Klay Thompson led the team in scoring with 33 points, while Jordan Poole finished with 19 points and a career-high 11 assists. The win guaranteed Golden State home court in at least the first round of the playoffs.

The Dubs move on to play the Spurs tonight for the first game of a back-to-back. San Antonio holds the 10th seed in the West which is good enough for the last play-in spot. The Warriors need one more win and a Dallas Mavericks loss in order to clinch the 3rd seed in the West, but they will have to do it without the help of Klay Thompson who will miss tonight’s game due to rest.

No Klay Thompson tonight in San Antonio, resting on the front side of the back-to-back. Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. will play, then rest in New Orleans tomorrow. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 9, 2022

Regardless, look for the Warriors to be motivated tonight in an attempt to enter the postseason with momentum.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Jordan Poole, Damien Lee, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Spurs: Tre Jones, Joshua Primo, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Jakob Poeltl

Regular Season Game #81

Who: Golden State Warriors (51 - 29) at San Antonio Spurs (34 - 46)

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

Where: AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area and NBA TV (available on fuboTV)