Warriors resting Klay Thompson in Saturday’s matchup against the Spurs

The Golden State Warriors will be playing without Klay Thompson tonight against the San Antonio Spurs in their penultimate game of the regular season. While the Warriors are still jostling with the Dallas Mavericks for seeding in the Western Conference playoffs, the organization has refused to play Thompson, Andre Iguodala, or Otto Porter Jr. in back-to-back games all season long. Thus, Golden State is deciding to split up their rest, sitting Thompson tonight while starting him tomorrow against the Pelicans, when Porter and Iguodala will sit.

The Warriors are currently half a game ahead of the Mavs for the three-seed in the West. However, since Dallas won the season series between the two teams, they own the tie-breaker, which means the Dubs need to finish ahead of them in the standings to be the three-seed.

The Mavericks have one regular-season game remaining, facing off against the Spurs tomorrow. Assuming Dallas beats San Antonio on Sunday, the Warriors will need to beat the Spurs on Saturday and Pelicans on Sunday to hold onto the third seed. Depending on how it shakes out, the Warriors will either play the Nuggets or Jazz in the first round of the playoffs.