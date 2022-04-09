Warriors defeat Spurs 100-94, stay in position for the third seed in the West

The Golden State Warriors maintained control of their own destiny for the third-seed in the Western Conference on Saturday by defeating the San Antonio Spurs 100-94 in their penultimate game of the regular season. It was another solid performance from the Dubs but reinforced concerns about the team’s ability to put opponents away.

Having already punched their ticket to this year’s play-in tournament, the Spurs rested several players who have been dealing with injuries. With the Spurs missing the majority of their best starting lineup, the Warriors rested star guard Klay Thompson.

The Warriors missed Thompson’s offensive firepower in the first quarter when they scored 23 points on 10-for-26 shooting from the field. However, the Dubs were locked in defensively and held the even more shorthanded Spurs to just 21.

Warriors rookie wing Jonathan Kuminga has seen his minutes slashed over the past couple of weeks. With Dubs head coach Steve Kerr looking for some extra scoring punch, though, he turned to Kuminga in the second quarter, who took advantage of the opportunity. He was 4-for-4 from the field in the quarter and led the Dubs to a 54-44 halftime lead with 13 points. Kuminga returned in the fourth quarter and added some more huge buckets then as well. He scored 18 points on just 8 field-goal attempts.

Jordan Poole’s recent shooting regression continued on Saturday in a major way. He was an abysmal 3-for-19 from the field. Still, he continued showcasing his playmaking ability, recording 7 first-half assists. Poole’s ability to get to the free-throw line helped him add some scoring in spite of his struggles, particularly late in the game. He recorded 18 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists.

After a lackadaisical performance in the Warriors' last game, Draymond Green brought an added intensity to the court in San Antonio. Green was active on both ends of the floor, having probably his best overall defensive game since he’s returned from injury. Offensively, Green attempted 10 field goals for the first time this year (fourth time this season) and finished with 12 points, 13 rebounds, and 8 assists.

As has been the case consistently against weaker opponents recently, the Warriors built a 15-point lead early in the third quarter before an offensive dry spell left the door opponent for their opponent to climb back into the game. In the fourth, the Spurs cut the lead all the way down to 2 in the final minutes but were unable to ever tie the game.

The Spurs will turn around and play a back-to-back tomorrow against the Mavericks. The Warriors will travel to New Orleans to finish their season against the Pelicans. If the Warriors win or Mavericks lose, the Dubs will be the third seed in the Western Conference. Otherwise, both teams will finish 52-30 with the Mavs winning the tiebreaker, pushing the Dubs to four.

