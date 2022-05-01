How to watch Warriors at Grizzlies - Game 1

The Golden State Warriors will play against the Memphis Grizzlies as they begin their second round series of the Western Conference playoffs. The game will be played at 12:30pm PT in Memphis and can be watched on ABC.

The Warriors advanced to the second round after Wednesday night’s victory against the Denver Nuggets — beating them in the series 4-1. The Grizzlies finished their series late Friday night as they beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in 6 games, 4-2. Golden State finishing their series earlier could be significant as they had three full days of rest between Wednesday and Sunday. Contrast this to Memphis who had a quick turnaround as they traveled back home and prepared for the Warriors on one day’s rest.

The Warriors go into Sunday’s game 1-3 against the Grizzlies during the regular season. However, take this record with a grain of salt as this current Warriors team is now fully healthy and completely locked in for the playoffs as opposed to the regular season.

The key matchup for the Golden State will be containing Grizzlies guard Ja Morant. Morant is hyper-athletic enough to get past most of the Warriors defenders, breaking down their defense and forcing the team into defensive rotations. The Warriors need to stop Morant before he gets into the paint meaning we should see a lot of Andrew Wiggins and Gary Payton II defending him to bolster their point of attack defense. This is only the beginning of the schematical back-and-forth between the two teams which means Warriors’ fans are in for an entertaining playoff series.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green

Grizzlies: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Xavier Tillman

Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals - Game 1

Who: Golden State Warriors (3rd Seed) at Memphis Grizzlies (2nd Seed)

When: 12:30 p.m. PT

Where: FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

TV: ABC (available on fuboTV)