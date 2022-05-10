Stephen Curry: “We’ve been here before and we know how to pull off games like this”

The Golden State Warriors ended Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals with a 101-98 win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. Overcoming adversity was the theme of this one as the Dubs found a path to victory despite having their worst performance of the postseason. The first half featured a patented Warriors’ slow start, however this time, the team did not pick things up until the fourth quarter. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green were clutch in the closing minutes as the Warriors beat the Grizzlies to take the 3-1 series lead

Here are some of the takeaways from the Warriors postgame pressers:

Mike Brown Discusses the Game

In a game where the team’s emotions were all over the place, acting head coach Mike Brown fittingly called it one “helluva football game” in reference to the gritty and grimy nature of Monday night’s performance.

It started just hours before tip-off when Warriors coach Steve Kerr was ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19. Head assistant and newly hired coach for the Sacramento Kings, Mike Brown took his place. However, in his postgame presser, Brown said it was a team effort to replace Kerr as he gave credit to Andre Iguodala and Draymond Green for stepping up as player coaches.

Emotions were high as the Warriors struggled to get anything going offensively. Brown said they played a bit “frantically” early on as evidenced by all of the unforced turnovers. He added that once they figured out that part, the Warriors were able to settle in for good shot opportunities on offense.

Here’s Brown discussing the game:

Mike Brown: “Hell of a football game” pic.twitter.com/dU3OYU2nNR — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 10, 2022

Mike Brown shares how he learned of his Game 4 coaching duties pic.twitter.com/fZKpk1sbUI — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 10, 2022

Warriors coach Mike Brown says says Andre Iguodala and Draymond Green stepped up and took over as player coaches in light of Head Coach Steve Kerr being rules out in the ninth hour due to COVID. Brown says they made his job much easier. @kron4news #dubnation #goldblooded — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) May 10, 2022

Mike Brown on keeping the game close:



“Anytime you have Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Jordan pool on the floor and then a guy if he wasn't hurt, he would have been Defensive Player of the Year in Draymond Green on the floor, you know good things can happen.” — Mark Haynes (@markhaynesnba) May 10, 2022

"Steve, if you’re watching, get healthy quick" -- Mike Brown to Kerr pic.twitter.com/R3ORw6ur7F — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 10, 2022

Warriors Players Discuss the Game

The Warriors struggled mightily in the first half of this one. Their three point shot was completely nonexistent as they went 0-of-15 from deep until Otto Porter Jr. — who seemed to always come up big whenever the Warriors needed it most — hit a three with 3:23 left in the first half. Despite their poor offense, the Warriors were only down 3 points thanks to almost equally poor shooting from the Grizzlies at 35.4% from the field.

This trend continued through the second half, but just when it seemed like all hope was lost, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green rose to the occasion. Curry’s 32 points carried the offense, but his true genius shined as he immediately put his in-game struggles behind him, closing out the game with 18 fourth quarter points. Meanwhile, Green provided leadership and energy to a team in desperate need of it. His 11 rebounds led the Warriors and his game-saving block on Jaren Jackson Jr. sealed the victory for Golden State.

Here’s what the Warriors players had to say after the game:

Stephen Curry: “We’ve been here before. We know how to pull out games like this.” — C.J. Holmes ‍♂️ (@CjHolmes22) May 10, 2022

Steph switched sneakers in the fourth quarter to “shock the system a little bit” pic.twitter.com/Hc5n5IHHOz — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 10, 2022

“That’s what you do”



Steph expands on his message to Draymond after the clutch block pic.twitter.com/3ezFUrf4n6 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 10, 2022

“Our fans are passionate, and they’ll let you hear it if you have wronged them. So I guess good job Dub Nation.”



Klay Thompson on the crowd booing Dillon Brooks pic.twitter.com/Tjqsva3cVn — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) May 10, 2022

"Really happy for Mike B. He is going to do great things for Sacramento."



Klay Thompson on Mike Brown's whirlwind day, stepping up to coach the Warriors in Game 4 and accepting the Kings Head Coaching job. pic.twitter.com/6cETWo3y95 — NBA (@NBA) May 10, 2022

"That's just Steph he has that mindset where he is the best shooter of all time. It just takes one, one good look at the rim or at the free-throw line and when that happens the flood gates open."



Klay Thompson on Steph Curry's clutch fourth quarter. pic.twitter.com/8otMHKez7K — NBA (@NBA) May 10, 2022

Draymond Green: “My emotions are kind of all over the place… But what I will say is Hazel, and I are going to donate $100,000 to a fund in Adreian’s name. I call on all of my Spartan family to come in, and let’s do something in honor of Adreian.” pic.twitter.com/eLGr1Fg8Ag — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) May 10, 2022

Quote of the Night

The quote of the night belongs to Stephen Curry who sums up how crazy of a 24-hour stretch it was for the team:

"I felt like we got traded to the Kings overnight" — Steph pic.twitter.com/pabvkCtlVT — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 10, 2022

Steph clarified his comments on the Kings pic.twitter.com/rJnB1gfRwX — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 10, 2022

Recap

With this win, the Warriors take a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Grizzlies. The series will now move back to Memphis as Golden State attempts to clinch the series in Game 5 on Wednesday night.