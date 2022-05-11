How to watch Warriors at Grizzlies, Game 5

The Golden State Warriors will play against the Memphis Grizzlies tonight for a potential series-clinching Game 5 matchup. The game will be played at 6:30pm PT in Memphis and can be watched on TNT.

The Warriors are coming off a close 101-98 victory during Game 4 on Monday night. It wasn’t the prettiest win, but one of the signs of a championship team is winning the ugly games and the Warriors did just that. Game 4 started off hectically with coach Steve Kerr being ruled out just hours before tip-off after testing positive for COVID-19. Assistant Mike Brown stepped up in Kerr’s place with some of the veteran players like Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala acting as player coaches.

The game itself was sloppy. Golden State couldn’t buy a basket, going 0-of-15 from three to start the first half. Luckily for them, Grizzlies star Ja Morant was ruled out, so Memphis didn’t have much going offensively either. The fourth quarter is when the Warriors showed their championship DNA. The trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green made clutch play after clutch play as they completed the comeback to put the Warriors up 3-1.

Tonight, represents an opportunity for Golden State to close out the series. Just like the previous game, Mike Brown will coach in place of Steve Kerr. In addition, Ja Morant will miss this game, and potentially more, due to his knee injury. The Warriors can expect a desperate Memphis team to strike early. However, if they can weather the storm, look for Golden State to seize the opportunity to end the series and advance to the next round.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green

Grizzlies: Tyus Jones, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams

Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals - Game 5

Who: Golden State Warriors (3rd Seed) at Memphis Grizzlies (2nd Seed)

When: 6:30 p.m. PT

Where: FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

TV: TNT (available on fuboTV)