Well. Umm. Uhh.

Yikes.

The Golden State Warriors dropped Game 5 to the Memphis Grizzlies 134-95 on Wednesday night, and it wasn’t nearly as close as the score. The Warriors trailed by 52 points at the end of the third quarter. They pulled their starters and waived the white flag just five minutes into the second half.

It was genuinely one of the worst playoff performances in NBA history.

Lovely. Let’s grade it. Probably a lot of A grades in this one I’m guessing.

Note: League-average true-shooting percentage (TS) this season was 56.6%.

Draymond Green

22 minutes, 5 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 block, 5 turnovers, 3 fouls, 2-for-4 shooting, 0-for-2 threes, 1-for-2 free throws, 51.2% TS, -32

The best part about Draymond’s game was his postgame media, where he seemed disappointed in the performance but unperturbed by it. If anyone can light a fire in the collective ass of the team for Game 6, it’s Dray.

But it has to start with him. This wasn’t a defensive performance he’ll be proud of, and it wasn’t an offensive performance he’ll be proud of, either.

Grade: F

Post-game bonus: Led the team in rebounds and assists.

Jonathan Kuminga

24 minutes, 17 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 turnover, 2 fouls, 7-for-16 shooting, 0-for-5 threes, 3-for-4 free throws, 47.9% TS, -5

For the second game in a row, Kuminga started. For the second game in a row, I don’t understand why. The Warriors obsession with starting players who they don’t actually want to play continues to baffle me.

what is the point of this pic.twitter.com/9j2XHOJMRm — Brady Klopfer (@BradyKlopferNBA) May 12, 2022

Kuminga’s future is incredibly bright, but he is not a player who has shown the ability to contribute in this series, and starting him accomplishes nothing other than digging a hole at the start of each half.

He didn’t even stay in the starting lineup for the second half, ad really got all his minutes in garbage time.

Grade: F

Andrew Wiggins

19 minutes, 5 points, 1 rebound, 1 block, 1 turnover, 3 fouls, 2-for-6 shooting, 1-for-3 threes, 41.7% TS, -23

Wiggins has been excellent this series.

Wiggins was not excellent on Wednesday.

Grade: F

Steph Curry

25 minutes, 14 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 4-for-10 shooting, 3-for-8 threes, 3-for-4 free throws, 59.5% TS, -37

The main Curry takeaway is ... why are the Warriors not putting the ball in his hands more? Their offense was failing like a frat boy trying a sobriety test at 3 in the morning, and Steven Adams was on the court, and ... the Warriors ran a bunch of actions with Curry off ball instead of letting him take Adams to Curry island and cook.

I don’t get it.

Grade: F

Klay Thompson

25 minutes, 19 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 2 turnovers, 3 fouls, 7-for-12 shooting, 3-for-6 threes, 2-for-2 free throws, 73.8% TS, -45

Klay actually had a pretty nice game, minus the whole getting outscored by 1.8 points per minute when he was on the court thing.

Grade: F

Post-game bonus: Led the team in points, worst plus/minus on the team.

Nemanja Bjelica

20 minutes, 5 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 turnover, 2 fouls, 2-for-4 shooting, 1-for-1 threes, 62.5% TS, -15

Bjeli had only played four minutes and 12 seconds in this series prior to Game 5. But with the Dubs struggling, he got a shot to open up the second half ... and then to play some serious garbage time.

He was one of their better players this game, but the Warriors once trailed by 55. If you haven’t figured it out by now, no one is getting a passing grade.

Grade: F

Otto Porter Jr.

12 minutes, 0 points, 2 fouls, 0-for-3 shooting, 0-for-3 threes, 0.0% TS, -8

OPJ’s ugly performance doesn’t particularly matter. What matters is that he left the game with foot soreness and was ruled out for the rest of the game. He’s been huge in these playoffs, so hopefully he’s good to go for Game 6.

Grade: F

Juan Toscano-Anderson

16 minutes, 5 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block, 3 turnovers, 2-for-5 shooting, 1-for-3 threes, 0-for-1 free throws, 46.0% TS, +10

Nice to see JTA on the court, even if just for hyper-extended garbage time.

Grade: F

Post-game bonus: Led the team in plus/minus.

Kevon Looney

16 minutes, 2 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 turnover, 2 fouls, 1-for-1 shooting, 100.0% TS, -9

If the Warriors are going to start someone in the frontcourt who doesn’t offer much of a threat from distance, it should be Looney, not Kuminga.

Grade: F

Damion Lee

24 minutes, 10 points, 3 rebounds, 1 turnover, 2 fouls, 4-for-6 shooting, 2-for-2 threes, 83.3% TS, -5

Lee was probably the best player off the bench. The Warriors might need a performance like this sometime when it matters.

Grade: F

Jordan Poole

20 minutes, 3 points, 1 rebound, 3 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, 4 turnovers, 3 fouls, 1-for-6 shooting, 1-for-3 threes, 25.0% TS, -34

Poole has become a star, but this was one of his worst games in a looooooong time.

Grade: F

Moses Moody

17 minutes, 10 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 turnover, 4-for-7 shooting, 2-for-3 threes, 71.4% TS, +8

Good Moody minutes! Hopefully those carry over into next season.

Grade: F

Wednesday’s inactives: Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton II, James Wiseman