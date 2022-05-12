 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Klay Thompson: “It was awful, it was embarrassing”

Postgame Roundup: See what the Warriors had to say following their loss against the Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

By Ricko Mendoza
2022 NBA Playoffs - Golden State Warriors v Memphis Grizzlies Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors came into Wednesday night’s Game 5 matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies expecting to clinch their spot in the Western Conference Finals. Instead, they received a mauling of a lifetime as the Grizzlies annihilated the Warriors in a 134-95 blowout. The game was never any close, and if there were any positives, it was that the team managed to only lose by 39 points instead of by the 40 or even 50-point deficit that built up during the game.

Here are some of the takeaways from the Warriors postgame pressers:

“We did everything wrong”

The Warriors looked like a team unprepared to play basketball on Wednesday night, let alone clinch a playoff series. In their postgame pressers, the Warriors acknowledged their poor performance but wouldn’t let that get in the way of closing out the series. Acting head coach Mike Brown and the rest of the Warriors players discussed how they must learn from their mistakes during a blowout loss like this, and then put the game behind them to refocus on the bigger picture.

Turnovers and Rebounding struggles continue

When discussing the actual game, the Warriors mentioned the same two things as the biggest contributors for their Game 5 loss: turnovers and rebounding. Golden State had 22 turnovers to Memphis’ 9 turnovers and were outrebounded 55-37. Turnovers are especially costly against an athletic team like the Grizzlies that loves to score in transition. The Warriors emphasized slowing things down to prevent the Grizzlies from getting into these fast break situations. This also giving them a chance to methodically search for their best shot opportunity against a long and athletic Memphis defense.

Quote of the Night

The quotes of the night belong to Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. In the midst of Golden State’s blowout loss, Curry and Green decided to have some fun with the Memphis crowd and explained why they did it here:

Recap

Despite the loss, the Warriors still lead this series 3-2. They’ll have another opportunity to finish off the Grizzlies on Friday when the series moves back to the Chase Center for Game 6.

