The Golden State Warriors will try and close out their Western Conference Semifinals series against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night, but they could be without a key player. The Warriors are listing Otto Porter Jr., who is dealing with soreness in his right foot, as questionable.

Porter has dealt with foot soreness for much of the year, and left Wednesday’s blowout loss in the first half, and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game.

He’s been a critical part of the team’s success in the playoffs. Through the first four games of the semifinals Porter was averaging 7.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.5 steals per game, while playing more than 23 minutes, and shooting 53.8% from three-point range. He struggled with his shot in the first round against the Denver Nuggets, but his versatile defense and energy on the glass have been game changers for Golden State for a while now.

If Porter is out, he’ll join Andre Iguodala and Gary Payton II on the Warriors sideline. The team will likely also be without head coach Steve Kerr, who has missed the last two games after testing positive for COVID.

Still, they’ll receive no sympathy from the Grizzlies, who are without star point guard Ja Morant, who injured his knee in Game 4 and is expected to miss the rest of the playoffs.

Game 6 takes place Friday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco at 7:00 p.m. PT on ESPN. If the Dubs win, they’ll advance to the Western Conference Finals for the sixth time in the last eight seasons. If they lose, they’ll head to a winner-take-all Game 7 on Monday night in Memphis.