Preview: Warriors will meet Grizzlies in Chase Center for Game 6

The playoffs continue to thin out as would-be contenders get tossed into the scrap heap of sorrowful vacation plans. The Miami Heat have advanced to the Eastern Conference finals after dispatching the Philadelphia 76ers. Who would have thought that a team with James Harden, Joel Embiid, and Tobias Harris wouldn’t make it out of the second round?

Meanwhile the #1 Western seed Phoenix Suns are in a 3-3 dogfight with the Dallas Mavericks and are headed to a Game 7. The reigning champion Milwaukee Bucks are up 3-2 on the Boston Celtics, and that leaves one postseason pair left: your Golden State Warriors up 3-2 on the #2 seeded Memphis Grizzlies going into Game 6 in Chase Center.

The Grizz will probably be without star guard Ja Morant for the third consecutive game, who is doubtful with a bone bruise in his knee. But the team compiled an elite 20-5 record in his absence during the regular season and gets even better on defense without him on the court.

Felt like this was glossed over by a lot of people (and the Warriors tonight, tbh). 20-5 without Ja in the regular season is nothing to scoff at. pic.twitter.com/BK3YSbTQjL — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) May 12, 2022

Memphis forced the Warriors into 22 turnovers in a Game 5 blowout that had the home fans singing happy in Tennessee. Now it’s Golden State’s turn to bring some joy to Dub Nation as the series shifts back to San Francisco. Unfortunately, they won’t have their coach Steve Kerr for this one.

I'm told that Steve Kerr is almost certainly not coaching Game 6 tomorrow and could be out if there's a Game 7, also. Just a matter of getting two negative tests before he can return.



He's in all of the planning meetings via phone/video call. — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) May 13, 2022

Will the Warriors slam the door on Memphis’ season, or will the Grizz push this wild series to seven games? The Dubs are -400 on the moneyline per Draft Kings.

May 13th, 2022 | 7:00 PT

Watch: ESPN | Listen: 95.7 The Game

Poll Who ya got in Game 6, Warriors or Grizzlies? Warriors close it out

Grizz are taking it to 7 games vote view results 79% Warriors close it out (34 votes)

20% Grizz are taking it to 7 games (9 votes) 43 votes total Vote Now

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.