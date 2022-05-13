How to watch Warriors vs. Grizzlies, Game 6

The Golden State Warriors will play against the Memphis Grizzlies for their Friday night Game 6 matchup. The game will be played at 7pm PT in San Francisco and can be watched on ESPN.

Game 5 was one to forget for Golden State fans. The team was blown out by 39 points after losing to Memphis 134-95. There wasn’t much to analyze for that game. The Warriors couldn’t score, couldn’t rebound, and couldn’t stop turning the ball over on offense. They showed no urgency for a team that was up 3-1, going down by as much as 50 points during the game. The game was over early as the Warriors pulled their starters midway through the third quarter.

With Game 5 behind them, the Warriors look to bounce back for Game 6. If Golden State is going to win, they need to clean up the turnovers. The Grizzlies are a long and athletic team which helps them create turnovers on defense. Turnovers feed their offense because Memphis thrives in transition opportunities.

However, more importantly, the Warriors need to show more effort than what they did on Wednesday night. The team came out flat and looked content with bringing the series back home. For Game 6, look for Golden State to come out energized and focused on clinching an appearance in the Western Conference Finals.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green

Grizzlies: Tyus Jones, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams

Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals - Game 6

Who: Golden State Warriors (3rd Seed) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (2nd Seed)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: ESPN (available on fuboTV)