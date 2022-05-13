 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Otto Porter Jr. out for Game 6

The Warriors will be without one of their key players as they try and finish off the Grizzlies.

By Brady Klopfer
2022 NBA Playoffs - Memphis Grizzlies v Golden State Warriors Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors will try and put away the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals, but they won’t be at full strength. Shortly before the game, wing Otto Porter Jr. was ruled out due to foot soreness.

Porter heads to the bench where he joins Andre Iguodala, who hasn’t played since Game 4 of the first round due to a neck issue, and Gary Payton II, who fractured his elbow in the first game of this series. Coach Steve Kerr will also miss his third straight game after a positive COVID test.

But the Grizzlies, who are without All-Star point guard Ja Morant, certainly won’t be offering up their sympathies.

The loss of Porter is notable. He’s been playing fabulously in this series, making open shots, moving the ball, crashing the glass, and playing strong defense at multiple positions. The Dubs have looked like a very different team when he’s been on the court.

Hopefully Porter is able to return for the Warriors next game. And hopefully that game is Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

