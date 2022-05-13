Otto Porter Jr. out for Game 6

The Golden State Warriors will try and put away the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals, but they won’t be at full strength. Shortly before the game, wing Otto Porter Jr. was ruled out due to foot soreness.

Otto Porter Jr. (foot) is out tonight. Big loss for the Warriors. Has the best net rating for the team this postseason. — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) May 14, 2022

Porter heads to the bench where he joins Andre Iguodala, who hasn’t played since Game 4 of the first round due to a neck issue, and Gary Payton II, who fractured his elbow in the first game of this series. Coach Steve Kerr will also miss his third straight game after a positive COVID test.

But the Grizzlies, who are without All-Star point guard Ja Morant, certainly won’t be offering up their sympathies.

The loss of Porter is notable. He’s been playing fabulously in this series, making open shots, moving the ball, crashing the glass, and playing strong defense at multiple positions. The Dubs have looked like a very different team when he’s been on the court.

Warriors in this Memphis series

+45 in Otto Porter's 106 minutes

-55 in Otto Porter's 134 minutes off the floor — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 14, 2022

Hopefully Porter is able to return for the Warriors next game. And hopefully that game is Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.