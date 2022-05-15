 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Klay Thompson: “Jackson, Tyson, Jordan, Game 6”

Postgame Roundup: See what the Warriors had to say following their series-clinching win against the Grizzlies on Friday night.

By Ricko Mendoza
/ new
Memphis Grizzlies v Golden State Warriors - Game Six Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors have clinched their spot in the Western Conference Finals after a 4-2 series win against the Memphis Grizzlies. Game 6 was a thrilling back and forth matchup as Golden State was determined to avoid a Game 7 in Memphis. The Grizzlies showed grit, but in the end, the Warriors successfully pulled away in the fourth quarter and secured the victory in front of the Chase Center crowd, 110-96.

Here are some of the takeaways from the Warriors postgame pressers:

Mike Brown: “You know how Klay is with Game 6’s”

Klay Thompson was the star of the night, adding another story to the legend of “Game 6 Klay”. This one featured Thompson scoring 30 points on 11-of-22 shooting from the field, which included 8 made threes. Warriors’ coaches, players, and fans have seen him combust for big games many times before, but Thompson says this one was a little more special because of all of the adversity he had to fight through with his injuries.

Kevon Looney: “Last game we got bullied on the boards, so I took that personal”

Thompson may have been the star of the night, but Kevon Looney was the Warriors’ most valuable player in Game 6. In an effort to counter Memphis’ size and physicality, Looney was inserted into the starting lineup. It was a great decision as he was a monster on the boards, finishing the game with a massive 22 rebounds! Looney set the tone in that regard as Golden State ended the game with 70 rebounds as a team.

Draymond Green: “‘Scared’ and me in the same sentence?”

Draymond Green was up and down in this series, but he always managed to come up big whenever the Warriors needed him most. Though his presence was mostly felt on the defensive side during this series, Game 6 was a different story as he finished with several key scores down the stretch for a total of 14 points. Afterwards Green had some comments for his critics, specifically ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins.

Steph Curry: “They’ll be here for a long time”

It was a hard-fought series between the Warriors and the Grizzlies. Despite their lack of experience, Memphis gave Golden State problems all series long. They are a young team with lots of talent and potential. Several Warriors made sure to express their respect for them during their postgame pressers.

Quote of the Night

The quote of the night belongs to Klay Thompson. After the game, he went on Instagram and gave Warriors’ fans the best post of the season.

Recap

With the series over, the Warriors will head to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2019. Their opponent will be the winner of Sunday’s Game 7 matchup between the Phoenix Suns and the Dallas Mavericks. Golden State will now get 4 days of rest before playing again on Wednesday night.

More From Golden State Of Mind

Loading comments...