Steve Kerr clears health and safety protocols

Kerr is expected to coach during Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday.

By Ricko Mendoza
2022 NBA Playoffs - Golden State Warriors v Memphis Grizzlies Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors received some good news on Sunday. According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, head coach Steve Kerr has cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols and will return for the Western Conference Finals.

During his media availability on Sunday, Kerr said he is feeling a lot better as he makes his return to coaching the team. Last week, Kerr tested positive for COVID-19 just hours before the team’s Game 4 matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. In his absence, head assistant Mike Brown took over, leading the Warriors to a 2-1 record as they went on to clinch the series in six games.

Kerr said he kept in touch with the coaching staff while he was gone, and he made sure to give them credit for closing out the series. “Mike was fantastic.” Kerr said. ”The whole staff was great.”

Kerr will make his return to the sidelines when the Warriors play their next game on Wednesday night. Their opponent will be determined after Sunday night’s Game 7 matchup between the Phoenix Suns and the Dallas Mavericks. If the Suns win, their first game will be on the road at Phoenix, while a Mavericks win means the first game will be at home in the Chase Center.

