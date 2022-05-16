 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Warriors star Stephen Curry completes undergraduate program at Davidson College

The NBA legend can now add college graduate to his long list of achievements.

By Marc Delucchi
Golden State Warriors star and former Davidson Wildcat Stephen Curry Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has completed his undergraduate studies at Davidson College. Curry, of course, attended Davidson from 2006-2009 but left school early to enter the NBA Draft before completing his degree. According to a post by the Warriors' official Twitter account, Curry finished his final coursework this spring and will graduate in Davidson’s Class of 2022 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree with a major in Sociology.

The Warriors are, of course, quite happy that Curry decided to forego his final year of college to enter the draft and land in Golden State. Now, after already cementing himself as an NBA legend, Steph opted to finish his degree during the second half of the 2021-22 regular season.

Given his legendary status, imagining Curry submitting a resume that lists his college degree as he applies for a job is a fairly hilarious idea. Nevertheless, Curry clearly wanted to knock this achievement off his checklist and after a little waiting, finally got it done.

Congrats, Steph!

