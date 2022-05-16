Warriors star Stephen Curry completes undergraduate program at Davidson College

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has completed his undergraduate studies at Davidson College. Curry, of course, attended Davidson from 2006-2009 but left school early to enter the NBA Draft before completing his degree. According to a post by the Warriors' official Twitter account, Curry finished his final coursework this spring and will graduate in Davidson’s Class of 2022 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree with a major in Sociology.

13 years after entering the NBA, Stephen Curry is a college grad.



Stephen completed his final semester of coursework this spring and will receive a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in Sociology from Davidson College.



Congrats to the Class of 2022! pic.twitter.com/R3giuMtPDx — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 15, 2022

The Warriors are, of course, quite happy that Curry decided to forego his final year of college to enter the draft and land in Golden State. Now, after already cementing himself as an NBA legend, Steph opted to finish his degree during the second half of the 2021-22 regular season.

Given his legendary status, imagining Curry submitting a resume that lists his college degree as he applies for a job is a fairly hilarious idea. Nevertheless, Curry clearly wanted to knock this achievement off his checklist and after a little waiting, finally got it done.

Congrats, Steph!