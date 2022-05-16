Otto Porter Jr. probable for Game 1

The Golden State Warriors might be a little bit healthier for the Western Conference Finals. After going through a full practice on Monday, wing Otto Porter Jr. has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday’s Game 1 against the Dallas Mavericks.

Otto Porter Jr. went through a full practice today. Felt good, per Kerr. Called Porter “probable” for Game 1

of Warriors-Mavericks. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 16, 2022

Porter has been dealing with an issue in his foot for much of the year, and left the Warriors blowout loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals due to foot soreness. He was sidelined for Game 6, when the Warriors gutted out a tough win to finish the series.

A healthy Porter would be huge for the Warriors. He’s been brilliant in the playoffs, providing strong rebounding and quality, switchable defense. He fits the offensive system very well, and against Memphis his three-point shot started to fall. With Gary Payton II and Andre Iguodala still sidelined, and Jonathan Kuminga and Nemanja Bjelica falling out of the rotation, Porter’s presence becomes vital.

The Dubs and Mavs kick off the series at 6:00 p.m. PT on Wednesday night from the Chase Center in San Francisco, on TNT. Along with Porter’s likely return, Steve Kerr will be back on the sideline after missing three games following a positive COVID test.