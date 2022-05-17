Full Schedule for Western Conference Finals - Warriors vs. Mavericks

The Golden State Warriors are now eight wins away from another NBA championship. Up next, they will play the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals. Here is the full series schedule:

The @dallasmavs and @warriors have advanced and will faceoff in the Western Conference Finals!#NBAConferenceFinals presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/B8sJ8Njp3a — NBA (@NBA) May 16, 2022

Tip-off for Game 1 is scheduled for Wednesday night at 6pm PT. Golden State advanced from the second round after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies in a 4-2 series last Friday. The early series win proved to be even more significant as the Warriors were able to gain extra days of rest while their opponent, Dallas, played a Game 7 on Sunday against the Phoenix Suns. With that being said, the Mavs didn’t really play much in that Game 7 as they handily beat Chris Paul and the Suns to book their ticket to the West Finals.

With Phoenix eliminated, the Warriors now hold the best regular season record among the four remaining playoff teams. Because of this, Golden State will have home court advantage throughout the rest of the postseason — a significant note as the team is undefeated at the Chase Center after their first two series.

Golden State went 1-3 in their four regular season matchups against Dallas. With superstars Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic headlining the matchup, it should be a fun series. Who do you think will come out as the Western Conference champions? Let us know down below.