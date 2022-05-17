Otto Porter Jr. cleared for return

Otto Porter Jr. is officially back. A day after being listed as probable for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, the Golden State Warriors key bench piece has been removed from the injury report altogether.

In other words, he’s cleared, and ready to go against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.

Otto Porter Jr. isn’t even listed on the Warriors’ injury report for Game 1 against the Mavericks. He will be available. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 17, 2022

Porter has been dealing with foot soreness a bit this year, and missed 19 games during the regular season, either because of injury or because of load management to prevent injury. He exited Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Memphis Grizzlies in the second quarter with right foot soreness, and did not return.

That kept him sidelined for the Dubs Game 6 clincher against the Mavs, but a few days of rest were enough to get him back on the court.

Porter has been one of the Warriors most trusted bench pieces this year, as he’s played smart basketball and fit the system on both ends of the court. He’s been one of the team’s best rebounders, and he put up eye-popping on/off splits in the second round.

The Warriors remain without Andre Iguodala (neck) and Gary Payton II (elbow), but head coach Steve Kerr joins Porter in returning to the team for this series.

Golden State and Dallas kick things off at 6:00 p.m. PT on Wednesday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco, on TNT.