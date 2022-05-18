How to watch Warriors vs. Mavericks, Game 1

The Golden State Warriors will play the Dallas Mavericks for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday night. The game will be played at 6pm PT in San Francisco and can be watched on TNT.

The Warriors advanced to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2019. They did it by beating the Memphis Grizzlies in 6 games for the 4-2 series win. Meanwhile, the Mavericks advanced to the West Finals on Sunday after a dominating Game 7 win against the Phoenix Suns.

Despite their better record, Golden State was 1-3 against Dallas this season. However, according to the postseason advanced stats, both teams are playing at a near even level. The Mavs have a slight edge in offensive rating at 114.5 to the Warriors 114.3, but both teams having the same defensive rating at 110.5.

The biggest differentiator between them is their pace of play. Golden State is first among the remaining teams in pace of play at 99.82. The Warriors like to play fast as they use their defense to set up their offense in transition and the secondary break. Contrast this with Dallas who owns the slowest pace at 92.50. They like to take a more methodical approach as they hunt for the weakest defender and attack from there.

The contrasting offensive styles will make for some entertaining basketball, but the playoffs are about stars and there may be none better right now than Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic. Look for these two to lead their respective teams in this highly anticipated series.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Mavericks: Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson, Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith, Dwight Powell

Playoffs Western Conference Finals - Game 1

Who: Golden State Warriors (3rd Seed) vs. Dallas Mavericks (4th Seed)

When: 6:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: TNT (available on fuboTV)